Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Reportedly in Development, Might Launch Soon in South Korea

Samsung Galaxy A51 will reportedly carry the model number SM-A516N in Samsung's home market.

By | Updated: 10 January 2020 19:25 IST
Samsung Galaxy A51 is said to pack 128GB of internal storage

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A51 might soon launch in South Korea
  • There are no details on its specifications and pricing yet
  • Samsung Galaxy A51 might pack a different SoC from the standard version

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to add 5G support to more mid-range phones in the Galaxy A-series, and the next phone to get the 5G treatment might well be the Galaxy A51. A new report says that Samsung is working on a new Galaxy A51 variant that offers 5G support, and will reportedly debut as Galaxy A51 5G. Details about the phone's internal specifications are not known as of now, but Samsung Galaxy A51 5G might pack a different SoC, since the one powering the standard Galaxy A51 only supports 4G connectivity and lacks a 5G modem.

As per a new report from SamMobile, the Galaxy A51 5G will reportedly carry the model number SM-A516N and will pack 128GB of internal storage. In comparison, the standard Galaxy A51 has the SM-A515F model number. The speculation is also supported by the fact that the standard Galaxy Note 10+ has the SM-N975F model number for the international market, but the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G for the South Korean market carries the model number SM-N976N. It is said that the Galaxy A51's 5G variant is headed to South Korea, but there is no word on its availability outside Samsung's home market.

However, Samsung may have to tweak the Galaxy A51's internal hardware to add 5G support, specifically the chipset. The Galaxy A51's LTE variant is powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC, which doesn't support 5G. This leaves Samsung with two options. The first one is to add the in-house Exynos 5100 5G modem to the Exynos 9611 SoC inside the Galaxy A51. Or alternatively, equip it with a new 5G SoC, which may include an in-house solution as seen in the Exynos 980 SoC, or a third-party solution such as the MediaTek Dimensity lineup or Qualcomm's 76x series SoCs that come with an integrated 5G modem. But so far, there is no word when the Galaxy A51 will launch or how much it will cost.

Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 Price in India Tipped, Said to Launch Next Week

Samsung Galaxy A51 Support Page Goes Live on Samsung India Website, Hints at Imminent Launch

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 With Infinity-O Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Samsung Galaxy A50s: What's the Difference?

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A51, Samsung Galaxy A51 5G
Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 Android 10 Update Starts Rolling Out in India With EMUI 10
In Apple TV+’s Little America, Immigrants — Indian, Mexican, Iranian — Take Centre Stage

