Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Variant In The Works, Leaked Images Suggest

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G leak comes just days after a 5G variant of the Galaxy A71 was also leaked.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 27 March 2020 19:25 IST
Samsung had launched the Samsung Galaxy A51 in January.

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A51 5G leak shows a different back panel
  • The Infinity-O Display and the rectangular quad-camera module remain
  • Samsung Galaxy A51 was launched in India in January this year

Samsung Galaxy A51 was launched in India in January this year. According to online reports, the company now seems to be working on a 5G variant of the Galaxy A51. A report has leaked image of what is rumoured to be a 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy A51. The images show a similar design as the Samsung Galaxy A51 LTE variant, with a hole-punch Infinity-O front panel and a rectangular camera module on the back. The back panel of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy A51 5G, however, seems to have a different pattern than the LTE version of the Galaxy A51.

A report by GSMArena cites images posted by known tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks), showing a phone with a design identical to the Samsung Galaxy A51 - with the only difference being the finish on the back panel. It has been speculated that the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G would be similar to the LTE variant in terms of specifications as well. However, Samsung may have to tweak the Galaxy A51's chipset, since the Galaxy A51 is powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC, which does not come with 5G support.

Samsung had launched the Galaxy A51 in Janaury at a starting price of Rs. 23,999. The Galaxy A51 comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display. The Samsung Galaxy A51 is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy A51 runs on Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top.

It has a quad camera setup at the back that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.0 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera is a 32-megapixel shooter.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 leak comes just a few days after a 5G variant of the Galaxy A71 was also spotted on Chinese certification platform TENAA.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A51, Samsung Galaxy A51 5G
Honor 30S Will Come With 40W Fast Charging Support, Company Confirms

