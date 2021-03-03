Samsung Galaxy A50s has started receiving a new firmware update with camera improvements and the January 2021 security patch in India. The phone has not been updated to Android 11 yet and is still running on Android 10. The latest update comes with build number A507FNXXU5CUB3 and reportedly brings new camera features like Single Take and Night Hyperlapse to the Samsung Galaxy A50s. My Filters feature has also been added to the phone with the update. These camera features were introduced with the Samsung Galaxy S20 series.

The Galaxy A50s gets camera performance improvements and security improvements with the latest update. As per a report by Tizenhelp, it brings Single Take feature to the phone for users to capture multiple still and video formats simultaneously by tapping the shutter button. Night Hyperlapse, as the name suggests, allows you to take hyperlapse video in low-light conditions. My Filter feature allows you to create custom filters that can be saved for using on other images. You can create and store up to 99 custom filters. These features were first introduced with the Samsung Galaxy S20 series and Samsung has been porting them over to its mid-range smartphones.

As per the report, the update is 219MB in size. If you haven't received a notification for the update, you can go to Settings > Software update > Download and install to see if it has reached your Samsung Galaxy A50s. If not, wait for a few days and it should reach you automatically.

Along with the camera improvements, the Samsung Galaxy A50s also gets January 2021 security patch. Till now, it was running the November 2020 security patch. The phone is still on Android 10 with One UI 2.5 on top and, as of now, there is no information on when the phone will be updated to Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy A50s was launched in August 2019 running Android 9 Pie.

