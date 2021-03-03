Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A50s Gets Single Take, Night Hyperlapse With Latest Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy A50s was launched in August of 2019 with Android 9 Pie and is currently running on Android 10.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 3 March 2021 11:19 IST
Samsung Galaxy A50s was updated to One UI 2.5 in November 2020

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A50s gets January 2021 security patch
  • The phone gets Single Take camera feature
  • Samsung Galaxy A50s still runs Android 10

Samsung Galaxy A50s has started receiving a new firmware update with camera improvements and the January 2021 security patch in India. The phone has not been updated to Android 11 yet and is still running on Android 10. The latest update comes with build number A507FNXXU5CUB3 and reportedly brings new camera features like Single Take and Night Hyperlapse to the Samsung Galaxy A50s. My Filters feature has also been added to the phone with the update. These camera features were introduced with the Samsung Galaxy S20 series.

Samsung Galaxy A50s A507FNXXU5CUB3 update

The Galaxy A50s gets camera performance improvements and security improvements with the latest update. As per a report by Tizenhelp, it brings Single Take feature to the phone for users to capture multiple still and video formats simultaneously by tapping the shutter button. Night Hyperlapse, as the name suggests, allows you to take hyperlapse video in low-light conditions. My Filter feature allows you to create custom filters that can be saved for using on other images. You can create and store up to 99 custom filters. These features were first introduced with the Samsung Galaxy S20 series and Samsung has been porting them over to its mid-range smartphones.

As per the report, the update is 219MB in size. If you haven't received a notification for the update, you can go to Settings > Software update > Download and install to see if it has reached your Samsung Galaxy A50s. If not, wait for a few days and it should reach you automatically.

Along with the camera improvements, the Samsung Galaxy A50s also gets January 2021 security patch. Till now, it was running the November 2020 security patch. The phone is still on Android 10 with One UI 2.5 on top and, as of now, there is no information on when the phone will be updated to Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy A50s was launched in August 2019 running Android 9 Pie.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy A50s, Samsung Galaxy A50s update, Samsung, Single Take
Vineet Washington
