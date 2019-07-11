Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A50s Specifications Spotted in AnTuTu Listing; Two Galaxy A-Series Phones Get Wi-Fi Certification

Samsung phones with model numbers SM-A562N and SM-A561F have surfaced on the Wi-Fi Alliance site.

By | Updated: 11 July 2019 16:43 IST
Samsung appears to have the Galaxy A50s in the pipeline with Exynos 9610 SoC

Highlights
  • AnTuTu listing corroborates the recent Geekbench listing
  • It also confirms that the phone has 64GB of storage
  • Samsung may include two other phones to its Galaxy A50 offering

Samsung Galaxy A50s has supposedly been spotted on AnTuTu with model number SM-A507FN. The AnTuTu listing shows that the phone carries a full-HD+ display. It also lists other key specifications of the handset that is believed to debut formally as the Galaxy A50s. The new revelation follows the Geekbench listing of the Samsung phone that suggested an Exynos 9610 SoC. Separately, two new Samsung smartphones with model numbers SM-A562N and SM-A561F have surfaced online. Both appear to run Android 9 Pie and are likely to be the new Galaxy A50 variants.

The listing on the AnTuTu website essentially corroborates the Geekbench listing that showed the Samsung phone with the model number SM-A507FN with an octa-core Exynos 9610 SoC, 4GB RAM, and Android 9 Pie. Additionally, it mentions that the handset has a full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display and carries 64GB of onboard storage.

According to the fresh listing, the Samsung phone has received an AnTuTu score of 151,136 points. It, however, doesn't confirm the official name of the new model.

samsung galaxy a50s sm a507fn antutu listing Samsung Galaxy A50s

Samsung Galaxy A50s could come with a full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display
Photo Credit: AnTuTu

 

Nevertheless, the handset with model number SM-A507FN is believed to come as an incremental upgrade of the Galaxy A50 that has model number SM-A505F. It is, thus, supposed to come as the Galaxy A50s officially.

In addition to the AnTuTu listing, two Samsung phones with model numbers SM-A562N and SM-A561F have been spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance website. The listed model numbers suggest that the handsets could be the new Galaxy A50 variants.

As per the certification available on the Wi-Fi Alliance site, both unannounced Samsung phones run Android 9 Pie and support dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. They also interestingly received the certification on the same date -- July 2.

samsung sm a562n a561f wi fi alliance Samsung

Samsung phones with model numbers SM-A562N and SM-A561F have received Wi-Fi certification
Photo Credit: Wi-Fi Alliance

 

Samsung might have plans to unveil the new Samsung phones under as an all-new Galaxy A series model instead of Galaxy A50 variants, as notes MySmartPrice. However, considering the fact that the company already brought the Galaxy A10e as a new Galaxy A10 variant and is rumoured to have the Galaxy A10s in the pipeline, the Galaxy A50 could also get new siblings.

