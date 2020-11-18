Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy A50s Starts Receiving One UI 2.5 Update With November 2020 Security Patch: Report

Samsung Galaxy A50s Starts Receiving One UI 2.5 Update With November 2020 Security Patch: Report

The One UI 2.5 update for Galaxy A50s is currently only rolling out in Vietnam and carries the firmware version A507FNXXU5CTK3.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 18 November 2020 13:23 IST
Samsung Galaxy A50s was launched in September last year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A50s is finally getting its One UI 2.5 update
  • Only rolling out in Vietnam now, expected to expand to other countries
  • One UI 2.5 update for Samsung Galaxy A50s is based on Android 10

Samsung Galaxy A50s users have started receiving the One UI 2.5 update, as per a report. The update brings with it the November 2020 Android security patch along with the latest One UI 2.5 features. The update is currently only rolling out in Vietnam but is expected to expand to other countries soon. The One UI 2.5 update includes features such as SOS functionality for Messages, Google's navigational gestures for third-party apps, Bitmoji functionality for Always-On Display, an improved camera experience, and more.

The One UI 2.5 update for Samsung Galaxy A50s in Vietnam carries the firmware version A507FNXXU5CTK3, according to a report by SamMobile. The firmware can be downloaded by clicking on update notification once it appears on your phone. If you haven't received a notification, you can go to Settings > Software update > Download and install. As mentioned before, the One UI 2.5 update is currently rolling out only in Vietnam as of now.

Samsung Galaxy A51 received the One UI 2.5 update a month ago. However, the update included the October 2020 Android security patch, while the Galaxy A50s update comes with the latest November 2020 Android security patch. The One UI 2.5 update for Galaxy A50s is based on Android 10.

The South Korean tech giant has been testing One UI 3.0 based on Android 11 over the last few months. A recent report suggested that Samsung may launch One UI 3.0 by this month or next. Until then, however, One UI 2.5 remains the latest publicly available One UI.

Samsung Galaxy A50S was launched in India in September last year. It features a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor and is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC. The phone packs a 4,000mAH battery.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, vivid display
  • Good photos in daylight
  • Useful software features
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming performance for the price
  • Weak camera performance in low light
  • Generic design, average build quality
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A50s review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9611
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A50s, Samsung Galaxy A50s update, One UI 2 5, Android 10, November 2020 Android Security Patch, Samsung
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
