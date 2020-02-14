Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A50s Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With February Security Patch: Report

Samsung Galaxy A50s Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With February Security Patch: Report

Samsung Galaxy A50s Android 10 update is rolling out over-the-air and is currently available in Vietnam.

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 14 February 2020 18:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A50s Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With February Security Patch: Report
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A50s is receiving the Android 10 software
  • The update is rolling out in a staged manner
  • It gets One UI 2.0 along with the February security patch

Samsung has reportedly rolled out a new software update to its Galaxy A50s smartphone. The new update brings Android 10 to this mid-range Samsung smartphone. This new update is a little surprising since the original Samsung roadmap hinted the rollout to take place in April. Samsung had originally scheduled the update for April for all its Galaxy A series smartphones launched in 2019. The latest software update is currently rolling out to Galaxy A50s devices in Vietnam.

The news of the software update rollout was first shared by Sammobile which posted that the new software update bears A507FNXXU3BTB2 as build version number. The new update brings the February 2020 security patch, apart from the Android 10 features. The official changelog is not available, do the full list of changes present in the update is currently unknown.

Like most other Samsung smartphones, we can expect the Galaxy A50s to run One UI 2.0 on top of Android 10. It should also get the new gesture navigation that lets users swipe to navigate. Some of the other features expected to make its way to the Galaxy A50s are Digital Wellbeing and user interface improvements that are a part of One UI 2.0.

With Samsung releasing the Android update early for the Galaxy A50s, it is possible that Samsung could roll out Android 10 to other Galaxy A series smartphones soon as well.

Samsung Galaxy A50s users will get a notification for the update. Alternatively, you can go to the phone Settings > Software update > Download to manually look for the update and install it.

Samsung Galaxy A50s

Samsung Galaxy A50s

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, vivid display
  • Good photos in daylight
  • Useful software features
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming performance for the price
  • Weak camera performance in low light
  • Generic design, average build quality
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A50s review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9611
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A50s
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

More
Apple Suppliers Gearing Up for iPhone SE 2 Production: Report
Mobile World Congress Cancellation: Counting the Cost of the No-Show Trade Fair

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A50s Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With February Security Patch: Report
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Specifications Surface in a Purported Geekbench Listing
  2. Nokia 2.3 Price in India Slashed
  3. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Set to Launch in India on March 2
  4. Xiaomi Increases Redmi Note 8 Price in India Over Supply Chain Troubles
  5. Oppo A31 (2020) With 4230mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 Launched
  6. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Flagships Launched
  7. iQoo 3 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC Coming to India Soon
  8. Netflix’s Taj Mahal 1989 Looks at Love, Young and Old
  9. Jio Fiber Regains Top Spot in Netflix ISP Speed Index
  10. Huawei Watch GT 2 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 2.3 Price in India Cut, Now Available at Rs. 7,199
  2. Oppo A31 (2020) With 4230mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Realme X50 Pro 5G Teased to Feature 90Hz Super AMOLED Display
  4. Samsung Galaxy A50s Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With February Security Patch: Report
  5. Apple Suppliers Gearing Up for iPhone SE 2 Production: Report
  6. iQoo 3 India Launch on February 25: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Maska: Netflix Film to Release in March, First Look Out With ‘The Maska Song’
  8. Facebook Quietly Releases Pinterest Clone App, 'Hobbi'
  9. Cancelling MWC 2020 'Was Only Option', Says Organiser GSMA
  10. Xiaomi Launches Mi AIoT Router AX3600 With Wi-Fi 6 Support, Mi Bluetooth Speaker with Wireless Charging, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.