Samsung Galaxy A50s Android 10 Update Now Rolling Out in India Along With February Security Patch: Report

The Android 10 update for Samsung Galaxy A50s carries version A507FNXXU3BTB2.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 February 2020 17:50 IST
Samsung Galaxy A50s Android 10 Update Now Rolling Out in India Along With February Security Patch: Report

Samsung Galaxy A50s was launched in India with Android 9 Pie last year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A50s has started getting One UI 2 through the new update
  • The phone is getting the update at around 1.6GB
  • Samsung Galaxy A50s received Android 10 in Vietnam earlier this month

Samsung Galaxy A50s has started receiving its Android 10 update with One UI 2 in India, according to a report. The latest update is said to include the February 2020 Android security patch. The new update is also likely to bring a list of interface-level changes, thanks to the arrival of the latest One UI version. The Galaxy A50s users in Vietnam originally received the Android 10 update. Samsung launched the Galaxy A50s in India in September last year. The phone debuted with Android 9 Pie with an initial version of One UI on top.

The latest software update for the Samsung Galaxy A50s carries version A507FNXXU3BTB2, reports SamMobile. The software version is notably the same that arrived in Vietnam earlier this month. The screenshot shared in the online report shows that the update also includes the February 2020 Android security patch and is sized at around 1.6GB.

With the presence of the Android 10 update, the Galaxy A50s has received an improved Dark Mode. The update also refines the One UI with smoother animation effects and improved one-handed usability. Further, the update improves gesture inputs.

samsung galaxy a50s android 10 update india screenshot sammobile Samsung Galaxy A50s

Samsung Galaxy A50s is reportedly getting Android 10 update in India
Photo Credit: SamMobile

 

Users can check the availability of the Android 10 update on their Samsung Galaxy A50s by going through Settings > Software update > Download and install.

As per the roadmap published on the Samsung Members app in November, the Galaxy A50s was planned to receive the Android 10 update sometime in April. This shows that the South Korean company has brought the new software version ahead of the original schedule.

The Samsung Galaxy A50s was launched last year with Android 9 Pie. The phone comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-U Super AMOLED display and is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. There is also 64GB of onboard storage. Furthermore, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary shooter, 32-megapixel selfie camera, and a 4,000mAh battery.

