Samsung Galaxy A50 users have repeatedly reported performance issues with the phone's in-display fingerprint sensor, and the company has tried to fix them via updates in the past. Samsung has now reportedly rolled out yet another update that claims to fix the fingerprint sensor woes of the Galaxy A50. The update also brings the November Android security patch and is currently being rolled out in a host of European nations. But it appears that rather than fixing the fingerprint sensor issues, the update has made matters worse for a lot of Galaxy A50 users.

As per a SamMobile report, Samsung has begun seeding a new update for the Galaxy A50 that carries the build number A505FNXXS3ASK9. As per the changelog, the update improves the fingerprint recognition algorithm, which essentially means the recognition speed and accuracy may have been enhanced. The Galaxy A50 users have been advised to delete their existing fingerprint data and re-register their fingerprint on the phone after installing the update. The update's changelog also mentions the arrival of the November security patch for the Galaxy A50.

The report mentions that the update, which is 117.21MB in size, is currently available only for Galaxy A50 users in European nations that include France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, and Switzerland among others. But it appears that Galaxy A50 users in India have also received the same update earlier this month, and it has introduced more fingerprint sensor issues for them. We have reached out to Samsung for confirmation and will update this article accordingly.

We have come across multiple reports from Galaxy A50 users on Twitter complaining that after installing the November update, the fingerprint sensor has been malfunctioning. In some cases, it has stopped working, while others have mentioned that it won't register their fingerprint at all. We have also come across numerous fingerprint sensor malfunction-related grievances on the official Samsung community forum as well following the release of November update. Samsung is yet to take cognisance of the issue and issue an official statement.