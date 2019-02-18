Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A50 Specifications Tipped by Leaked User Manual, Includes Triple Rear Camera Setup

, 18 February 2019
Photo Credit: SlashLeaks

Samsung Galaxy A50 triple rear camera setup

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy A50 specifications have been leaked
  • The smartphone is part of the new premium Galaxy A-Series
  • Samsung Galaxy A50 specifications include a 4,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A50 is in the news once again, this time, thanks to the leak of a user manual that tips some interesting details, such as the presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor, a triple rear camera, as well as a list of specifications that include a massive 4,000mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy A50 is expected to be part of the company's revamped Galaxy A-Series of devices, which are said to bring more premium features this year.

As per the leaked user manual and specifications sheet on SlashLeaks, an in-display fingerprint sensor is clearly visible in the Samsung Galaxy A50 schematics, while other interesting titbits include the triple rear camera setup, and the presence of an 3.5mm earphone jack at the bottom of the phone. An Infinity-U Display is also visible, Samsung's terminology for what is normally called the waterdrop-shaped display notch in the industry. To recall, Samsung had introduced its new display types at its developer conference in November last year.

The leaked schematics from the user manual also show the presence of a dedicated microSD card slot on the Samsung Galaxy A50, as well as the presence of a USB Type-C port. A single rear-firing speaker is also visible, though the earpiece may also double up as one.

samsung galaxy a50 in display fingerprint slashleaks Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A50 in-display fingerprint sensor
Photo Credit: SlashLeaks

 

Coming to the leaked Samsung Galaxy A50 specifications, the dual-SIM smartphone with model number SM-A505F is seen to run Android 9.0 Pie, and sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution. Unfortunately, no processor, RAM, or storage details were tipped, though earlier leaks had tipped an unnamed octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, on at least one of the variants.

The leaked specifications sheet doesn't detail the triple rear camera setup entirely, but does mention a 25-megapixel 1/2.8-inch sensor with a 0.9-micron pixel size, an f/1.7 aperture, and OIS - this matches a previous leak as well. SlashLeaks however adds that the other two sensors will be an 8-megapixel (f/2.4) sensor and a 5-megapixel (f/2.2) sensor - all this is paired with an LED flash module. No information is available about the front camera.

Other leaked Galaxy A50 specifications include dimensions of 158.6x74.7x7.7mm and a weight of 166 grams. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.0, FM radio, a USB Type-C (v2.0) port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. As we mentioned, a 4,000mAh battery was also tipped - something that matches an earlier leak.

Comments

Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy A50

Display6.00-inch
Processorocta-core
Front CameraYes
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid Pie
Storage64GB
Rear Camera24-megapixel
Battery Capacity4,000mAh
