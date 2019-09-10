Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A50 Update Brings Touchscreen, Moisture Detection Algorithm Improvements: Report

Samsung Galaxy A50 Update Brings Touchscreen, Moisture Detection Algorithm Improvements: Report

The software update for the Samsung Galaxy A50 is reportedly rolling out in the Philippines at the initial stage.

By | Updated: 10 September 2019 18:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A50 Update Brings Touchscreen, Moisture Detection Algorithm Improvements: Report

Samsung Galaxy A50 update carries firmware version A505GNDXU3ASH4

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A50 update is 210.70MB in size
  • The update improves Knox Guard
  • It doesn't bring any changes to the Android security patch

Samsung Galaxy A50 has started receiving a new software update that improves its touchscreen performance, according to a report. The latest update is also said to improve moisture detection algorithm to help users save their Galaxy A50 from malfunctioning due to moisture around its USB port. Samsung has released the new software update just weeks after pushing the August Android security patch to the Galaxy A50. The last update also included improvements towards the fingerprint recognition performance and battery charging algorithm of the smartphone.

The latest software update for the Samsung Galaxy A50 brings firmware version A505GNDXU3ASH4 and is sized at 210.70MB, reports TizenHelp. One of the major changes that the update brings to the smartphone is the improved performance of its touchscreen.

As per the changelog available on the screenshot shared by the source, Samsung has improved the moisture detection algorithm through the update. The algorithm is designed to monitor the USB port to restrict charging on the smartphone if a connector with moisture is inserted.

Further, the software update apparently improves the stability of Samsung's Knox Guard and optimises the security of the smartphone. There are also various stability improvements and bug fixes, but there aren't any changes to the Android security patch that's still the August one.

samsung galaxy a50 software update moisture algorithm update tizenhelp Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy A50 is receiving the new update with the August Android security patch
Photo Credit: TizenHelp

 

The latest software update for the Samsung Galaxy A50 is reportedly rolling out in the Philippines at the initial stage. Nevertheless, it is expected to reach other markets including India in the coming days.

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Last month, Samsung released the firmware version A505FDDU2ASH3 that brought the August Android security patch and improvements to the fingerprint sensor. The update also preinstalled the Snapchat app on the Galaxy A50.

Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy A50

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks great
  • Very good display
  • Impressive battery life
  • Useful camera features
  • Bad
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A50 review
Display6.40-inch
Front Camera25-megapixel
Rear Camera25-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A50, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Samsung Galaxy A50 Update Brings Touchscreen, Moisture Detection Algorithm Improvements: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 11 Lineup: Prices, Sale Date, Rumours, and More You Need to Know
  2. Mi Band 4 India Launch Confirmed, Will Be Sold via Amazon
  3. Motorists Can Now Show Documents on DigiLocker, mParivahan App
  4. iPhone 11 Won't Feature Reverse Wireless Charging, Says Apple Analyst
  5. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  6. Vivo V17 Pro With Dual Pop-Up Selfie Cameras to Launch on September 20
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Is Coming Back: What to Expect
  8. Apple Event: iPhone 11 and Everything Else to Expect Tomorrow
  9. Mi TV with 65-Inch 4K Display Teased to Launch in India on September 17
  10. Vivo U10 India Launch Soon as a Part of Its Online-Exclusive U Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series, Galaxy A50s, More Samsung Devices Get ARCore Support
  2. Vivaldi Browser Released for Android in Beta, Features Notes Editor, Reader View
  3. LG E9, LG C9 2019 OLED TV Range to Get Nvidia G-Sync Support for Better Gaming Experience
  4. Samsung Galaxy A50 Update Brings Touchscreen, Moisture Detection Algorithm Improvements: Report
  5. Microsoft To Do App Redesign Unveiled, Scores Better Integration With Apps and Services
  6. Apple TV+ Pricing to Be Announced Today, While iPhone Lineup on 'Holding Pattern' Until 5G
  7. Moto E6S With Dual Rear Cameras Launching in India on September 16, Specifications Teased
  8. Tata Sky Offers Discount on NCF to Subscribers Adding 'Lite' Packs: Report
  9. Apple Store Goes Down Ahead of iPhone 11 Series Launch Today
  10. Mi Band 4 India Launch Confirmed, Will Be Sold via Amazon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.