Samsung Galaxy A50 Update Brings Live Focus Effect, Beauty Video Mode, and Bixby Routines

The Samsung Galaxy A50 software update is around 666MB in size.

By | Updated: 30 April 2019 11:43 IST
Samsung Galaxy A50 gets imaging enhancements through the latest software update

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A50 update brings software version A505FDDU1ASD6
  • Samsung has provided the April Android security patch
  • The update also improves the overall stability of the Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy A50 has started receiving a major new software update. The new update brings a Live Focus effect and a Beauty Video Mode to enhance imaging results from the Galaxy A50. Similarly, there is Bixby Routines that debuted along with the Galaxy S10 family earlier this year. The update also brings the April Android security patch and improves the performance of the in-display fingerprint sensor. Samsung has also provided overall stability improvements on the Galaxy A50 through its latest software update.

The new update for the Samsung Galaxy A50 brings software version A505FDDU1ASD6. Among other features, it brings a 68-degree angle of view for the front camera. The update also enables Live Focus effect. Additionally, there is a Beauty Video Mode that works with both front and rear cameras.

Samsung has also provided Bixby Routines, the feature that arrived on the Galaxy S10 initially and recently came with the Galaxy A80. The feature essentially works just as routines on Google Assistant to help users perform certain tasks using Bixby.

 

The new software update for the Galaxy A50 also includes a Call and Message Continuity feature. Further, the update improves the performance of the in-display fingerprint sensor and includes the April Android security patch. Samsung has also improved the overall stability of the device.

To check the arrival of the latest software update that is around 666MB in size, go to Settings > Software update > Download updates manually.

samsung galaxy a50 update live focus effect gadgets 360 Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy A50 receives new update with software version A505FDDU1ASD6

 

The update rollout was first reported by SamMobile, though we were able to verify its release on our Galaxy A50 unit as well.

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Just earlier this month, Samsung brought an update for the Galaxy A50 that fixed the issue affecting the Smart View Connectivity feature. The company also recently improved the performance of the in-display fingerprint sensor on the Galaxy A50.

