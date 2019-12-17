Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A50 Update Brings Improved Camera Performance, December Security Patch, More: Report

Samsung is rolling out a software update for the Galaxy A50

Updated: 17 December 2019 20:10 IST
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A50 is receiving December security patch
  • The update is 640MB in size
  • It includes camera performance and Wi-Fi stability improvements

Samsung Galaxy A50 is reportedly receiving a new software update that brings the December Android security patch amongst other changes. This smartphone was launched earlier this year and was popular for its design. The company also launched a successor in India called the Galaxy A50s while international markets also got a Galaxy A51. The software update reaching Galaxy A50 users brings an improved camera experience, better Wi-Fi stability, and the Smart Capture feature that is already available on other Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung's new software is reportedly reaching Galaxy A50 users in India and was spotted by Tizenhelp. This new update is said to be 640MB in size and has an A505FDDU3ASL5 build number. It also brings the December security patch along with the other changes.

samsung galaxy a50 software update Samsung Galaxy A50 Software Update

Photo Credit: Tizenhelp

 

The shared changelog of the firmware update mentions improved camera stability and picture quality. Samsung's Smart Capture feature which lets users take scrolling screenshots, annotate and share screenshots to other apps directly is also present. Wi-Fi stability is also improved as a part of this update.

The last update Samsung pushed out for the Galaxy A50 improved the in-display fingerprint scanner and also brought the November security patch with it.

Samsung is also planning to update the Samsung Galaxy A50 to Android 10 which will also bring One UI 2.0 with it. This software update is scheduled for April as per SamMobile which will help keep the device up to date.

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer had launched the smartphone at Rs. 19,990 in India but in recent sales, we have seen the Galaxy A50 sell for as low as Rs. 14,999.

