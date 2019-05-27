Samsung Galaxy A50 price in India has been slashed by Rs. 1,500. The new change is applicable to the Galaxy A50 4GB as well as 6GB RAM variants in the country, Gadgets 360 has confirmed. To recall, the Galaxy A50 was launched in the country back in late February with a starting price of Rs. 19,990. The smartphone is designed to take on the likes of Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo with Super AMOLED display, octa-core Exynos 9610 SoC, and triple rear camera setup. The smartphone also runs Android Pie out-of-the-box with Samsung's newest One UI on top.

Samsung Galaxy A50 price in India

As a result of the latest revision, the Samsung Galaxy A50 is now available in India at Rs. 18,490 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration, while its 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is being offered at Rs. 21,490. The Galaxy A50 was previously selling at Rs. 19,990 for the 4GB RAM variant, whereas its 6GB RAM model was on sale at Rs. 22,990.

Notably, the latest pricing is reflected on the Samsung India website. Online marketplaces, including Amazon.in and Flipkart, are also selling both Galaxy A50 variants with the new prices. You can also opt for an exchange offer when purchasing the phone online. Samsung India confirmed the price cut to Gadgets 360.

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

As we mentioned, Samsung launched the Galaxy A50 in India earlier this year, alongside the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A10 phones. The three new models in the Galaxy A series are designed to counter various Chinese offerings.

Samsung Galaxy A50 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A50 runs Android Pie with One UI on top and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-U Display that is backed by a Super AMOLED panel, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 91.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Exynos 9610 SoC, paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM options.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy A50 sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 25-megapixel primary sensor with an auto-focus f/1.7 lens, 5-megapixel secondary sensor with a fixed-focus f/2.2 lens, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.0 lens. The smartphone also has a 25-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The Galaxy A50 has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). In terms of connectivity, the phone has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. Sensors on the handset include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, hall sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery and measures 158.5x74.7x7.7mm.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.