Samsung unveiled its 'Galaxy M' budget series in India last month confirming the rejig rumours that were doing the rounds all of last year. It is largely also expected to rejig its 'Galaxy A' series, and three smartphones are largely tipped to launch in this revamped series soon. The Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, and Samsung Galaxy A50 specifications were leaked in detail last week, and now the most premium of the lot has suffered an image leak as well. The latest Samsung Galaxy A50 leak suggests that this variant will sport a triple camera setup at the back.

The photo has been leaked by MySmartPrice and it only shows only the rear end of the phone. The Samsung Galaxy A50 sports a triple rear camera setup at the back aligned vertically, and an LED flash sitting beneath all the sensors. The phone dons a glossy blue gradient back panel made out of plastic and there is no fingerprint scanner seen at the rear end of the Samsung Galaxy A50. This suggests that the phone may sport an in-display fingerprint sensor after all. The report also states that the phone will be made available in Black and White colour options at launch.

The phone was recently tipped in leaked user manual photos and it also reiterates the triple camera setup positioned in the same manner as the photo leaked above. The user manual also suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A50 will come with an Infinity-U Display panel, a 3.5mm audio jack, NFC support, a USB Type-C port, and lends more weight to the in-display fingerprint scanner claim as well.

The Samsung Galaxy A50 specifications have also been leaked in detail, and the dual-SIM phone is said to come with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone will be powered by Exynos 9610 octa-core SoC, paired with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage options. Expandable storage via a dedicated microSD card slot is also supported (up to 512GB).

The Galaxy A50 is rumoured to pack a triple rear camera setup with one 25-megapixel main sensor with f/1.7 lens, another 5-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel fixed-focus ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, there is going to be a 25-megapixel selfie sensor with f/2.0 aperture. Additionally, it is expected to come with a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

Other leaked Galaxy A50 specifications include dimensions of 158.6x74.7x7.7mm and a weight of 166 grams. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.0, FM radio, a USB Type-C (v2.0) port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung India has confirmed that it will launch a new Galaxy A-Series phone every month in India beginning March, through June. The phones will be priced between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 50,000.