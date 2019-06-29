Samsung Galaxy A50 users are reporting receiving the June Android security patch, but alongside the latest security improvements, the update also brings along a few camera add-ons that haven't been mentioned in the changelog. According to a new report, the Samsung Galaxy A50 latest update with firmware version A505FDDU2ASF2 also brings along Night mode and Super Slow-mo video recording. It also brings along the ability to scan QR codes from the camera app without requiring Bixby Vision. The Samsung Galaxy A50 price in India was cut last month, and it now starts at Rs. 18,490.

Sammobile reports that the new Samsung Galaxy A50 update brings along new camera functions like Night mode and Super Slow-mo video recording. The publication was tipped off by one of its readers, and the report says that many users might not see the new features even after updating their phones. These users should try to reset their camera app, and this should enable the new functions. To reset the camera app, open the Camera app > Tap the gear icon to open camera Settings and hit Reset Settings option positioned at the bottom of the scroll.

Additionally, the update with firmware version A505FDDU2ASF2 is also said to bring the ability to scan QR codes from the camera app without requiring Bixby Vision. This feature was rolled out to Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9, and Galaxy S10 users recently, and now Samsung Galaxy A50 users have also received it. All of these changes, the report notes, are not mentioned in the changelog.

If you haven't updated your Galaxy A50 already, check for a June security patch in your Settings menu manually. We recommend you install the update under good Wi-Fi condition and while the phone is on charge.