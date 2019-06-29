Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A50 June Security Update Brings Night Mode, Slow Mo Video Recording: Report

Samsung Galaxy A50 June Security Update Brings Night Mode, Slow-Mo Video Recording: Report

Users may have to reset their camera app settings to see these new modes.

By | Updated: 29 June 2019 14:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A50 June Security Update Brings Night Mode, Slow-Mo Video Recording: Report

Samsung Galaxy A50 update is priced starting at Rs. 18,490

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A50 latest update brings the June security patch
  • It also reportedly brings Slow-motion video recording function
  • The ability to scan QR code without Bixby Vision is also added

Samsung Galaxy A50 users are reporting receiving the June Android security patch, but alongside the latest security improvements, the update also brings along a few camera add-ons that haven't been mentioned in the changelog. According to a new report, the Samsung Galaxy A50 latest update with firmware version A505FDDU2ASF2 also brings along Night mode and Super Slow-mo video recording. It also brings along the ability to scan QR codes from the camera app without requiring Bixby Vision. The Samsung Galaxy A50 price in India was cut last month, and it now starts at Rs. 18,490.

Sammobile reports that the new Samsung Galaxy A50 update brings along new camera functions like Night mode and Super Slow-mo video recording. The publication was tipped off by one of its readers, and the report says that many users might not see the new features even after updating their phones. These users should try to reset their camera app, and this should enable the new functions. To reset the camera app, open the Camera app > Tap the gear icon to open camera Settings and hit Reset Settings option positioned at the bottom of the scroll.

Additionally, the update with firmware version A505FDDU2ASF2 is also said to bring the ability to scan QR codes from the camera app without requiring Bixby Vision. This feature was rolled out to Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9, and Galaxy S10 users recently, and now Samsung Galaxy A50 users have also received it. All of these changes, the report notes, are not mentioned in the changelog.

If you haven't updated your Galaxy A50 already, check for a June security patch in your Settings menu manually. We recommend you install the update under good Wi-Fi condition and while the phone is on charge.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy A50

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks great
  • Very good display
  • Impressive battery life
  • Useful camera features
  • Bad
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A50 review
Display6.40-inch
Front Camera25-megapixel
Rear Camera25-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A50, Samsung Galaxy A50 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy A50 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A50 Update
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Spotify Sharing User Activity Data With Music Labels: Report
Samsung Galaxy A50 June Security Update Brings Night Mode, Slow-Mo Video Recording: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Redmi K20's Snapdragon 730 SoC Performance Teased Ahead of India Launch
  2. Can Innovative Cameras, Aggressive Pricing Help Asus 6Z Beat OnePlus 7?
  3. OnePlus 7 Update Brings Camera Improvements, June Security Patch, More
  4. Infinix Hot 7 Pro Review
  5. Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9e, Mi CC9 Meitu Custom Edition: All You Need to Know
  6. German TV Brand Metz Launches New Android TV Range in India
  7. DeepNude Deepfake App to Undress Women Shuts Down After Furore
  8. HP Omen X 2S Dual-Screen Gaming Laptop With 144Hz Display Launched in India
  9. Weather Satellite, Radar Detect Car-Size Asteroid Exploding in the Atmosphere
  10. OnePlus 7 vs Asus 6Z: Camera, Performance, Battery Life Comparison
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.