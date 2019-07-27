Samsung Galaxy A50 has started receiving a new software update that brings the July 2019 Android security patch. The latest update also adds improvements to the camera and Wi-Fi connectivity of the smartphone. Last month, Samsung provided a software update to the Galaxy A50 that brought the June security patch as well as a preloaded Night mode. Alongside the latest update for the Galaxy A50, the South Korean company has started rolling out the anticipated Android 9 Pie update for the Galaxy J7 Duo. The new software version includes One UI version 1.1 on top of Android Pie.

The latest software update for the Samsung Galaxy A50 carries build number A505FDDU2ASG4, as per the official changelog posted online. The update brings the July Android security patch.

Samsung has revealed in the changelog document that the new Galaxy A50 update improves the overall stability of the camera and enhances its picture quality. There are also tweaks to improve Wi-Fi connectivity and stability on the phone. Further, the update consists of various security and performance improvements.

Tizen Help reports that the new Samsung Galaxy A50 update is close to 190MB in size and is currently rolling out in India. You can check its availability on your phone by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

The new firmware comes almost a month after the Galaxy A50 received its last update that brought the June security patch as well as added the Night mode and enabled Super Slow-mo video recording. The previous update also added the ability to scan QR codes from the pre-installed camera app.

Apart from bringing the update for the Galaxy A50, Samsung is reportedly rolling out Android Pie to the Galaxy J7 Duo in India. The update, as reported by SamMobile, is sized at over 1.2GB and carries build number J720FDDU4BSG7.

The Galaxy J7 Duo update brings all the core Android Pie features, including Digital Wellbeing access. Additionally, there is Samsung's One UI version 1.1 on top.

You can check the availability of the Android Pie update for your Galaxy J7 Duo by going to Settings > Software update > Download updates manually.

Last month, several reports claimed that Samsung had released the Android Pie update with One UI 1.1 for the Galaxy J7 (2017), Galaxy J7 Nxt, and Galaxy J7 Pro.