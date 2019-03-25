Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A50 Starts Receiving Software Update With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Improvements

25 March 2019
Samsung Galaxy A50 Starts Receiving Software Update With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Improvements

The new Samsung Galaxy A50 update also improves the overall stability of its functions

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy A50 update brings build number A505FDDU1ASC6
  • The software update is 437.98MB in size
  • Galaxy A50 received the March security patch earlier this month

Samsung Galaxy A50 has started receiving a new software update just days after it got the March Android security patch. The official changelog shows that the update improves the performance of fingerprint recognition. The latest software update also enhances the overall stability of functions on the Galaxy A50. The update is around 438MB of size. Notably, the new update, which is the second in the series after the March security patch that reached the Galaxy A50 earlier this month, comes just days after Samsung started selling the new model in India.

As per the official changelog, the latest Samsung Galaxy A50 update brings the build number A505FDDU1ASC6. It is 437.98MB in total and is rolling out as an over-the-air (OTA) package.

The one major change that Samsung adds to the Galaxy A50 through the latest update is the improved performance of the in-display fingerprint sensor. This would help enhance fingerprint recognition on the phone. Samsung has also mentioned that the update improves the overall stability of functions of the Galaxy A50. The update also improves the security of the device. However, it doesn't bring any updates to the security patch.

Notably, the changelog pertaining to the new software update is quite similar to what was released late last month -- just prior to the sale of the Galaxy A50.

Being an OTA update, the new update is rolling out in batches. You can, however, check its availability by going to Settings > Software update > Download updates manually.

Gadgets 360 was able to independently confirm the rollout of the update. SamMobile first reported the Galaxy A50 update.samsung galaxy a50 update india gadgets 360 Samsung Galaxy A50

As we mentioned, Samsung earlier this month released the March security patch for the Galaxy A50. The update carried the build number A505FDDU1ASC1.

Samsung Galaxy A50 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A50 runs Android Pie with One UI on top and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-U Display backed by a Super AMOLED panel. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9610 SoC, paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM options and comes with a triple rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung has also offered a 25-megapixel sensor with a fixed-focus f/2.0 lens at the front. Besides, the Galaxy A50 packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging via USB Type-C port.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A50 specifications, Samsung Galaxy A50, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
