Samsung Galaxy A50 Starts Receiving February 2021 Android Security Patch: Report

Samsung Galaxy A50 update is based on Android 10

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 3 February 2021 18:28 IST
Samsung Galaxy A50 was launched in 2019

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A50 update is rolled out in Thailand
  • The update has firmware version A505FDDU6BUAA
  • Samsung Galaxy A50 update may soon roll out in other markets

Samsung Galaxy A50 is receiving the February 2021 Android security patch, as per a report. The over-the-air (OTA) update is based on Android 10, and said to be rolling out to smartphones in Thailand. The report says that the update will be rolled out to the Galaxy A50, which made its India debut in 2019, in other markets soon. The South Korean company has already released the update for the Galaxy S20 FE, and the Galaxy A8 (2018) smartphones in some markets.

As per a report by SamMobile, the February 2021 Android security patch for Samsung Galaxy A50 has firmware version A505FDDU6BUAA, and is based on Android 10. The report claims that Samsung may have included some improvements other than the latest security patch. If you have an eligible handset in Thailand and want to check if the update has rolled out for your phone, you can go to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates > Download now > Install update.

As mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy S20FE and Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) have also received the latest security patch. The Galaxy S20 FE has already received the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update in December 2020, so the update in this smartphone is based on Android 11. This implies that Samsung has been rolling out updates for its smartphones across price points.

The Samsung Galaxy A50 was launched with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-U AMOLED display. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9610 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 25-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor. On the front is a 25-megapixel sensor. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor, and packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging via USB Type-C port.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks great
  • Very good display
  • Impressive battery life
  • Useful camera features
  • Bad
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A50 review
Display 6.40-inch
Front Camera 25-megapixel
Rear Camera 25-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks and feels premium
  • Vibrant 120Hz Super AMOLED screen
  • Versatile and capable cameras
  • Lots of software features
  • Bad
  • Gets warm when stressed
  • Disappointing battery life
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A50, Samsung Galaxy A50 Specifications, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Microsoft Edge Gets a New Downloads Interface With Progress-Tracking Ring on Toolbar

