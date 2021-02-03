Samsung Galaxy A50 is receiving the February 2021 Android security patch, as per a report. The over-the-air (OTA) update is based on Android 10, and said to be rolling out to smartphones in Thailand. The report says that the update will be rolled out to the Galaxy A50, which made its India debut in 2019, in other markets soon. The South Korean company has already released the update for the Galaxy S20 FE, and the Galaxy A8 (2018) smartphones in some markets.

As per a report by SamMobile, the February 2021 Android security patch for Samsung Galaxy A50 has firmware version A505FDDU6BUAA, and is based on Android 10. The report claims that Samsung may have included some improvements other than the latest security patch. If you have an eligible handset in Thailand and want to check if the update has rolled out for your phone, you can go to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates > Download now > Install update.

As mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy S20FE and Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) have also received the latest security patch. The Galaxy S20 FE has already received the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update in December 2020, so the update in this smartphone is based on Android 11. This implies that Samsung has been rolling out updates for its smartphones across price points.

The Samsung Galaxy A50 was launched with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-U AMOLED display. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9610 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 25-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor. On the front is a 25-megapixel sensor. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor, and packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging via USB Type-C port.

