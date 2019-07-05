Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A50 Scores 83 Points in DxOMark’s Camera Test, On Par With Older Flagships

The Galaxy A50 is priced at Rs. 19,990 in India

Updated: 5 July 2019 16:40 IST
The Samsung Galaxy A50 was launched in India earlier this year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A50 has a triple camera setup
  • This smartphone scored 83 points for photos
  • Video recording wasn’t as good and scored 79 points

The Samsung Galaxy A50 was a part of the newly repositioned Galaxy A series and was launched earlier this year. The Galaxy A50 was priced at Rs. 19,990 and sports a triple camera setup. It has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Folks over at DxOMark put the triple camera setup on the Galaxy A50 to the test and it got a respectable score, beating some of the older flagship smartphones out there in the market.

Samsung Galaxy A50 managed to score 83 points in the DxOMark test which isn't as good as the latest flagships of course, but it is on par with some previous generation flagships, like the LG G7 ThinQ and is only trailing the Nokia 8 Sirocco and the Apple iPhone 7 by a point or two. The Galaxy A50 is three points behind last year's Galaxy A9 but is on par on older flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge.

The Samsung Galaxy A50 scored 85 for photos where it did well in bright sunny conditions by managing the exposure well, nice colour rendering, and accurate white balance. The Galaxy A50 performs well in high-contrast conditions by offering a wide dynamic range. Photos taken with HDR had a little chromatic noise, as well as ringing, and aliasing edge artifacts were visible on zooming in.

It managed 79 points for video recording which was lower because of autofocus inconsistencies. DxOMark mentions that stabilisation can manage static handheld video recording with moderate panning shots but the recording while walking results in judders in the video recording. It also suffered low level of detail and had visible differences in sharpness between frames. The Galaxy A50 also had visible exposure instabilities in different lighting conditions.

During our Samsung Galaxy A50 Review, we weren't impressed with the camera performance in low-light.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A50, Samsung Galaxy A50 DxOMark
