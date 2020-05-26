Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A50 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With OneUI 2 in India Again: Report

Samsung Galaxy A50 update with firmware version A505FDDU4BTC8 is 1.7GB in size.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 26 May 2020 10:39 IST
Photo Credit: SamMobile

Samsung Galaxy A50 gets Dark Mode with Android 10 update

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A50 reportedly receiving Android 10 update
  • It is 1.7GB in size and brings OneUI 2
  • Samsung Galaxy A50 originally started receiving the update in March

Samsung Galaxy A50 users in India have reportedly started receiving Android 10 update with March 2020 security patch and OneUI 2. Samsung originally started pushing out the Android 10 update to Galaxy A50 users in March but stopped the rollout as users reportedly complained about software bugs. As per a new report, the Android 10 updates have restarted for the Galaxy A50. The phones will be updated to firmware version A505FDDU4BTC8 with the latest update, along with getting the features of Android 10 based OneUI 2.

According to a report by SamMobile, the Galaxy A50 in India is receiving firmware version A505FDDU4BTC8, and its size is 1.7GB. It brings several improvements that you expect from the latest version of Android. Galaxy A50 users now get Dark Mode, smoother animations, as well as OneUI 2 improvements to the user interface with clearer app icons and system colours. It brings March 2020 security patch as well. The report also noted that some apps like the Calculator, Samsung Internet, Samsung Health, and Samsung Notes will have to be updated individually.

To check if you have received the update, go to Settings > System update and if you see the update here, tap on Download and install. If you don't see any update, it should reach you in the coming days.

 

The original Android 10 update for Galaxy A50 users in India came with the February 2020 security patch and the users who had updated their phones then are also now reportedly receiving a 150MB update with bug fixes.

The Samsung Galaxy A50 launched back in February of 2019 with Android 9 Pie with OneUI on top. The phone is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9610 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It has a triple rear camera setup and a notch for the selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy A50

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks great
  • Very good display
  • Impressive battery life
  • Useful camera features
  • Bad
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A50 review
Display 6.40-inch
Front Camera 25-megapixel
Rear Camera 25-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A50, Samsung Galaxy A50 Android 10 update
