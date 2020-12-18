Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A90 5G Receiving One UI 2.5 Update in Select Countries: Report

Samsung Galaxy A50 and Samsung Galaxy A90 5G are getting SOS-calling and location-sharing features.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 18 December 2020 15:16 IST
Samsung Galaxy A90 5G is also getting a Samsung DeX function

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A50 update is 1.2GB in size
  • Samsung Galaxy A90 5G gets same updates as the Galaxy A50
  • Both phones are getting Pro video camera mode

Samsung Galaxy A50 and Samsung Galaxy A90 5G have started receiving the One UI 2.5 update that brings with it the December 2020 Android security patch, as per a report. The update, based on Android 10, is being rolled out for Galaxy A50 smartphone users in India as well as in Sri Lanka, and the update for Galaxy A90 5G is being rolled out for users in South Korea. The Galaxy A50 update brings stability improvements and bug fixes. The Galaxy A90 5G is also getting Samsung DeX function.

Samsung Galaxy A50 One UI 2.5 update

As per a report by SamMobile, the Galaxy A50 One UI 2.5 update in India and Sri Lanka has firmware version A505FDDU5BTL1. The update has a file size of 1,202.57MB and it brings the December 2020 Android security patch. Apart from bridging the general performance improvements and general bugs fixes, the update brings a Wi-Fi network quality indicator, the ability to request Wi-Fi password, and support for Bitmoji stickers on the Always-On Display (AoD) screen. Samsung is also bringing features including split keyboard layout, YouTube search to the Samsung Keyboard, Pro video camera mode, SOS calling, and location sharing.

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G One UI 2.5 update

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy A90 5G update in South Korea carries firmware version A908NKSU3CTL3, as per a report by TizenHelp. Apart from all the updates that are being rolled out to the Galaxy A50, the Galaxy A90 5G is also getting Samsung DeX function.

If you are a Galaxy A50 or Galaxy A90 5G owner and haven't received a notification yet, you can go to Settings > Software update > Download and install to check and install the software. If you have received the notification, simply tap on it to install the update.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy A50

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks great
  • Very good display
  • Impressive battery life
  • Useful camera features
  • Bad
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A50 review
Display 6.40-inch
Front Camera 25-megapixel
Rear Camera 25-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A50, Samsung Galaxy A90 5G, One UI 2.5, Android 10, Samsung
Google Discover to Show Beauty, Apparel Recommendations; Reportedly Gets ‘What to Watch’ Tab For Movies

