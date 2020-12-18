Samsung Galaxy A50 and Samsung Galaxy A90 5G have started receiving the One UI 2.5 update that brings with it the December 2020 Android security patch, as per a report. The update, based on Android 10, is being rolled out for Galaxy A50 smartphone users in India as well as in Sri Lanka, and the update for Galaxy A90 5G is being rolled out for users in South Korea. The Galaxy A50 update brings stability improvements and bug fixes. The Galaxy A90 5G is also getting Samsung DeX function.

As per a report by SamMobile, the Galaxy A50 One UI 2.5 update in India and Sri Lanka has firmware version A505FDDU5BTL1. The update has a file size of 1,202.57MB and it brings the December 2020 Android security patch. Apart from bridging the general performance improvements and general bugs fixes, the update brings a Wi-Fi network quality indicator, the ability to request Wi-Fi password, and support for Bitmoji stickers on the Always-On Display (AoD) screen. Samsung is also bringing features including split keyboard layout, YouTube search to the Samsung Keyboard, Pro video camera mode, SOS calling, and location sharing.

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G One UI 2.5 update

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy A90 5G update in South Korea carries firmware version A908NKSU3CTL3, as per a report by TizenHelp. Apart from all the updates that are being rolled out to the Galaxy A50, the Galaxy A90 5G is also getting Samsung DeX function.

If you are a Galaxy A50 or Galaxy A90 5G owner and haven't received a notification yet, you can go to Settings > Software update > Download and install to check and install the software. If you have received the notification, simply tap on it to install the update.

