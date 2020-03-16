Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A40 Start Receiving Android 10-Based OneUI 2.0 Updates

While the Samsung Galaxy A50 has started receiving the Android 10 update in India, the Galaxy A40 update rollout has started in Italy.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 16 March 2020 19:35 IST
Samsung Galaxy A40 and Samsung Galaxy A50 were launched In early 2019

  • The update brings March 2020 security patch to both the phones
  • Samsung Galaxy A50 was one of the company’s best-selling phone of 2019
  • Indians can also expect to receive the update on Galaxy A40 anytime soon

Samsung has reportedly started rolling out the Android 10-based Samsung OneUI 2.0 update for the Samsung Galaxy A40 and the Galaxy A50 smartphones. While the Samsung Galaxy A50 Android 10 update has started rolling out in India and South Korea, the Samsung Galaxy A40 has started receiving the update in Italy. The Galaxy A50 update in India brings the February 2020 security patch, unlike the Galaxy A40 update in Italy, which brings the March 2020 update to the Galaxy A40. Interestingly, the Android 10 update on Samsung's Galaxy A50 in South Korea comes with the March 2020 security patch. Along with the security patch, the updates bring more Android 10 changes and new features to the smartphones.

With the Android 10 update on the Galaxy A50 in India, Samsung has reportedly brought firmware version A505FDDU4BTC4 to India. This update will introduce all Android 10 features to the Samsung Galaxy A50, like the dark mode, gesture navigation, digital wellbeing and more, a report in SamMobile said. In South Korea, Samsung is rolling out build number A505NKSU3BTC3, notes SamMobile, with the March 2020 Android security patch.

The publication also reports that the Samsung Galaxy A40 update in Italy comes as firmware version A405FNXXU3BTB8 with a file size of 1698.94MB. The report, however, says that the update in Italy seems to be only available on Vodafone's network, since a bunch of people reported receiving the update on a Vodafone network itself. Both the updates will bring dark mode, new navigation gestures, improved animations, new emojis, digital wellbeing and more.

Users in all three countries can check the update for an over-the-air (OTA) download on their Samsung Galaxy A40 and Samsung Galaxy A50 devices by going to Settings> Software Update> Download and Install. Users can also schedule an update to a date and time of their convenience.

The Samsung Galaxy A40 was launched in India in March 2019, while the Galaxy A50 was launched in India in February 2019. Now that the updates for both the devices have started rolling out, it can be expected that users in India will also get the update for the Samsung Galaxy A40 soon.

