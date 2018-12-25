NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) Spotted on Geekbench With Android Pie, Update Appears Imminent

, 25 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) Spotted on Geekbench With Android Pie, Update Appears Imminent

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) will get Android Pie soon

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) has been spotted on Geekbench
  • The smartphone is listed to run on Android Pie
  • Samsung is reportedly testing Android Pie on the device

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017), launched in January last year, has been spotted on Geekbench running on Android 9.0 Pie, hinting at an imminent arrival of the update soon. To recall, Samsung rolled out the last year's Android Oreo update based on Samsung Experience 9.0 in April this year. As for Android Pie, Samsung has reportedly started rolling out Android Pie to Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ units in some region, but most of the phones, including the Galaxy Note 9 will get Android Pie next year.

As per a new Geekbench listing (spotted by NashviilleChatterClass), the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) is seen to run on Android 9 Pie. This indicates that Samsung could be testing the new OS on the device, and the roll out for the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) may happen soon. The listing also states that the smartphone features an Exynos 7880 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. On Geekbench, the smartphone has managed to score 787 and 4,131 in single-core and multi-core tests.

Samsung recently updated the Android Pie roadmap on its Members app to state that the roll out of Android Pie for Galaxy Note 9 has been delayed till February, instead of the earlier announced January timeline. The company also confirmed that all units of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be updated to Android Pie in January. After the Galaxy S9 models and the Galaxy Note 9 (February), Samsung has also confirmed through its Members app that the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and Galaxy Note 8 will receive Android Pie in March next year.

The 2018 models in the Galaxy A series are also listed to receive their Pie updates in April. The list also mentions the affordable models such as Galaxy J3 (2017), Galaxy J4, Galaxy J4+, and Galaxy J7 (2017) that all are in plans to receive the Android Pie update later next year.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Ergonomic size, good build
  • IP86 rating
  • Samsung Pay support
  • Functional UI
  • Bad
  • Autofocus is slow, struggles in macros
  • Weak speaker for media playback
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) review
Display5.20-inch
Processor1.9GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x1920 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 6.0
Storage32GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017), Samsung, Android Pie
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Fallout 76 Players Banned for Trying to Improve Graphics
Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) Spotted on Geekbench With Android Pie, Update Appears Imminent
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Apple iPhone X
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Poco F1 Gets New Armoured Edition With 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Now Scheduled to Get Android Pie in February 2019
  3. Xiaomi Mi A1 Now Receiving Stable Android 9.0 Pie Update Globally
  4. Xiaomi Mi Play With Waterdrop Display, Free Monthly Data Unveiled in China
  5. Nokia 9 Concept Image Shows Penta-Lens Setup, Glass Back Panel
  6. Flipkart Sale Offers Discounts on Panasonic, Samsung, Vu & Other LED TVs
  7. PUBG Corp Bans Over 30,000 Radar Hack Cheaters
  8. Idea Launches New Rs. 392 Recharge, Revises Rs. 399 Recharge to Rival Jio
  9. PS5 Specifications May Have 4K and 240fps Support for PS VR: Analyst
  10. Fake Apps With Over 50,000 Installations Found on Google Play: Quick Heal
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.