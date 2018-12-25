Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017), launched in January last year, has been spotted on Geekbench running on Android 9.0 Pie, hinting at an imminent arrival of the update soon. To recall, Samsung rolled out the last year's Android Oreo update based on Samsung Experience 9.0 in April this year. As for Android Pie, Samsung has reportedly started rolling out Android Pie to Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ units in some region, but most of the phones, including the Galaxy Note 9 will get Android Pie next year.

As per a new Geekbench listing (spotted by NashviilleChatterClass), the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) is seen to run on Android 9 Pie. This indicates that Samsung could be testing the new OS on the device, and the roll out for the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) may happen soon. The listing also states that the smartphone features an Exynos 7880 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. On Geekbench, the smartphone has managed to score 787 and 4,131 in single-core and multi-core tests.

Samsung recently updated the Android Pie roadmap on its Members app to state that the roll out of Android Pie for Galaxy Note 9 has been delayed till February, instead of the earlier announced January timeline. The company also confirmed that all units of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be updated to Android Pie in January. After the Galaxy S9 models and the Galaxy Note 9 (February), Samsung has also confirmed through its Members app that the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and Galaxy Note 8 will receive Android Pie in March next year.

The 2018 models in the Galaxy A series are also listed to receive their Pie updates in April. The list also mentions the affordable models such as Galaxy J3 (2017), Galaxy J4, Galaxy J4+, and Galaxy J7 (2017) that all are in plans to receive the Android Pie update later next year.