Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016), Galaxy A3 (2016), and Galaxy Tab S2 Will No Longer Receive Security Updates

Google mandated at least two years of security updates on Android phones.

Updated: 8 October 2019 18:23 IST
Highlights
  • Samsung has added Galaxy Tab A from quarterly updates to 'other' category
  • It will get updates, but not according to any schedule
  • Galaxy Fold, Galaxy A50, and Galaxy Xcover 4s promised monthly updates

South Korean handset maker Samsung, while modifying devices it supports with security updates, has dropped the Galaxy A5 (2016), Galaxy A3 (2016), and the Galaxy Tab S2 L/S Refresh from the list.

The firm has added its 2017 Galaxy Tab A from quarterly updates to the 'other' category which essentially means it will get updates, but not according to any schedule.

Of note is the addition of three models to the list of devices being promised monthly updates: Galaxy Fold, Galaxy A50, and Galaxy Xcover 4s, the last being surprisingly upgraded from quarterly updates, Android police reported on Tuesday.

At Google I/O in 2018, the company pledged to work with manufacturers of Android smartphones to ensure more regular security patches.

Google mandated at least two years of security updates on Android phones.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016), Samsung Galaxy A3 (2016), Samsung Galaxy Tab S2
