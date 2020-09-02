Samsung Galaxy A42 5G has been announced by the company as part of its ‘Life Unstoppable' virtual event. The company has shared only a few details about the phone that is expected to become its cheapest 5G offering. The phone has a quad rear camera setup and a single selfie shooter housed in the notch. From the images available on Samsung's website, it can be seen that the phone has slim bezels all around. It appears to have a blue to grey gradient pattern on its back.

As mentioned, Samsung has shared just couple of details about the phone and there is no word on pricing and availability. It is expected that this phone will be priced lower than the current budget 5G phone from Samsung, the Galaxy A51 5G, that was launched at $499.99 (roughly Rs. 36,600). It is expected that the company will unveil more details about the Galaxy A42 5G in the near future.

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G specifications

Talking about what is known about the phone, the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G will feature a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a notch for the selfie camera. As the name suggests, it will have 5G support. The images of the phone show a quad rear camera setup within a square module with the flash below it. The power and volume buttons are present on the right side.

The Galaxy A42 5G seems to be the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A41 that launched in March this year. The design of the two phones is quite similar and it can be expected that Samsung will bring over some of the specifications to the Galaxy A42 5G. Therefore, the phone may have with a full-HD+ display, It may feature some sort of fast charging and is most likely backed by a 5,000mAh or larger battery.

