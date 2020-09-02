Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G With Super AMOLED Display, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G is expected to be the most affordable 5G phone in the company’s portfolio.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 September 2020 16:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A42 5G With Super AMOLED Display, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G has a gradient pattern on its back

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A42 5G is official
  • There is no information on pricing and availability
  • Samsung Galaxy A42 5G may the cheapest 5G offering from the company

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G has been announced by the company as part of its ‘Life Unstoppable' virtual event. The company has shared only a few details about the phone that is expected to become its cheapest 5G offering. The phone has a quad rear camera setup and a single selfie shooter housed in the notch. From the images available on Samsung's website, it can be seen that the phone has slim bezels all around. It appears to have a blue to grey gradient pattern on its back.

As mentioned, Samsung has shared just couple of details about the phone and there is no word on pricing and availability. It is expected that this phone will be priced lower than the current budget 5G phone from Samsung, the Galaxy A51 5G, that was launched at $499.99 (roughly Rs. 36,600). It is expected that the company will unveil more details about the Galaxy A42 5G in the near future.

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G specifications

Talking about what is known about the phone, the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G will feature a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a notch for the selfie camera. As the name suggests, it will have 5G support. The images of the phone show a quad rear camera setup within a square module with the flash below it. The power and volume buttons are present on the right side.

The Galaxy A42 5G seems to be the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A41 that launched in March this year. The design of the two phones is quite similar and it can be expected that Samsung will bring over some of the specifications to the Galaxy A42 5G. Therefore, the phone may have with a full-HD+ display, It may feature some sort of fast charging and is most likely backed by a 5,000mAh or larger battery.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A42 5G, Samsung Galaxy A42 5G launch, Samsung Galaxy A42 5G specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
LG Teases Dual Screen Smartphone Launch on September 14, Could be ‘Wing’

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G With Super AMOLED Display, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, 3080, 3090 'Ampere' GPUs launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  3. Poco M2 Set to Launch in India on September 8
  4. Jio Fiber Plans Revised to Start From Rs. 399, 30-Day Free Trial Introduced
  5. Redmi 9A With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. Poco X3 NFC Set to Launch on September 7: All Details
  7. Realme V3 Launch Tipped for Tomorrow, Could Be Company’s Cheapest 5G Phone
  8. Existing Jio Fiber Users to Get Auto Upgraded to New Plans on September 5
  9. Amazfit Band 5 With SpO2 Monitor, Alexa Support Listed on Amazon
  10. Motorola One 5G With Snapdragon 765G and 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A42 5G With Super AMOLED Display, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched
  2. LG Teases Dual Screen Smartphone Launch on September 14, Could be ‘Wing’
  3. Zee Plex to Bring New Movies to Home Under Pay-per-View Model, Starting October 2
  4. Redmi Earphones With 10mm Dynamic Drivers Launched in India, priced at Rs. 399
  5. Flipkart Wholesale E-Commerce Service Starts in India in 3 Cities
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition Price Revealed, Available at $3,299
  7. TikTok Sale: Algorithm Question Said to Complicate Deal
  8. Poco M2 With Waterdrop-Style Notch Set to Launch in India on September 8
  9. Asus Launches GeForce RTX 3070, 3080, 3090 Graphics Cards in Strix, TUF, Dual Series in India
  10. Jio Fiber to Provide a Trial of New Plans to Its Existing Users Starting September 5
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com