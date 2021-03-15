Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Starts Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Report

The Android 11-based update is rolling out for Samsung Galaxy A42 5G users in the Netherlands.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 15 March 2021 14:48 IST
Samsung Galaxy A42 5G sports a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A42 5G gets March Android security patch
  • Galaxy A42 5G was launched as Samsung’s cheapest 5G phone
  • The smartphone is one of many devices receiving One UI 3.1

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G is reportedly receiving its Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update. The update is said to have started reaching Galaxy A42 devices in the Netherlands, and we can expect a wider rollout soon. The Samsung smartphone was announced in September 2020 with Android 10-based One UI 2.5 and this will be the first major update for the 5G-enabled smartphone. There has been no news when Samsung will launch the Galaxy A42 5G smartphone in India, and it may yet arrive in the country.

The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G is reportedly receiving an update with the build number A426BXXU1BUB7 in the Netherlands, reports SamMobile. The March 2021 Android security patch is bundled with the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 software update, the report adds. For now, there is no official word as to when other regions will receive the update. Also, this is the first of the three major OS updates that Samsung promised for Galaxy A42 5G smartphone alongside a list of 40 other devices.

Samsung announced the Galaxy A42 5G as its cheapest 5G enabled smartphone at its ‘Life Unstoppable' virtual event in September 2020. It sports a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display alongside a quad rear camera setup. The smartphone is the successor Samsung Galaxy A41 which was launched in March 2020.

The Galaxy A42 5G joins a list of smartphones and tablets by the South Korean company that has received the latest One UI 3.1. Earlier Samsung released the software update for its Galaxy M51 and Galaxy S10 Lite smartphones. The Galaxy Tab S6 and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite also received a similar update this month.

In other Samsung Galaxy-related news, the company launched its budget Galaxy M12 smartphone in India this month. It is powered by Samsung's Exynos 850 SoC paired with a 6,000mAh battery. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a quad rear camera with a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy A42 5G, One UI 3.1, Android 11
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
