Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Smartphone Tipped to Feature 5,000mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G is said to come with 128GB of onboard storage and carry the model number SM-A426B.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 25 July 2020 18:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Smartphone Tipped to Feature 5,000mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G is the successor to the 4G Galaxy A41 (above)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A42 may be Samsung’s first budget 5G phone
  • It is said to launch sometime next year
  • Samsung Galaxy A42 may pack a 5,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A42 may come with a 5,000mAh battery, a reported listing on China's 3C website indicates. The phone is said to be the company's first budget 5G offering and may debut next year. Now, the Galaxy A42 has allegedly made its way onto the certification website which hints at a 5,000mAh battery. The phone is said to have the model number SM-A426B and its battery that has the model number EB-BA426ABY, has been listed with 4,860mAh on the certification website.

According to the reported listing on China's 3C website that was first spotted by 91Mobiles, the battery with model number EB-BA426ABY has a capacity of 4,860mAh which suggests that the final battery capacity will be 5,000mAh. It is a lithium ion battery and besides this, there is no other information in the listing. Because of the similarity of the model number with the rumoured mode number of the Galaxy A42, it is believed that the phone will have a 5,000mAh battery.

Gadgets 360 was unable to independently verify the 3C listing.

The Samsung Galaxy A42 was first reported on at the end of June by Sammobile, stating that the phone has model number SM-A426B, features 128GB of onboard storage, and that it will be launched next year. Now, the latest listing hints at the battery capacity.

The phone will be the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A41 that launched in March this year with a 3,500mAh battery. This major jump is battery capacity for the Galaxy A42 is most likely because of the 5G support. This also means the phone may have a relatively thicker form factor. Interestingly, Samsung has started pushing 6,000mAh batteries in its phones so this decision to go with a 5,000mAh one may be because of space constraints.

As of now, the company has not shared any information on the existence of the Samsung Galaxy A42 or its battery capacity.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A42 5G, Samsung Galaxy A42 specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
OnePlus 8T Pro, OnePlus 8T May Come With a 64-Megapixel Camera, App Code Suggests

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Smartphone Tipped to Feature 5,000mAh Battery
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Review
  2. iPhone 12, AirPower, New Apple Watch Launch Tipped for September 8 Event
  3. OnePlus Nord Pop-Up Sale to Go Live Starting July 27
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Price Tipped Ahead of Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy M31s Display, Colour Options, and More Tipped
  6. Tata Sky Broadband Now Offers 3 Mbps of Post FUP Speed
  7. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Go on Sale in India via Online, Offline Retailers
  8. Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS Earbuds to Launch in India During Amazon Prime Day Sale
  9. OnePlus Nord Debuts With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Up to 12GB RAM
  10. Realme 6i First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Smartphone Tipped to Feature 5,000mAh Battery
  2. OnePlus 8T Pro, OnePlus 8T May Come With a 64-Megapixel Camera, App Code Suggests
  3. Big Tech CEOs' US Congressional Antitrust Hearing Delayed
  4. Samsung Galaxy M51 Tipped to Come With 64-Megapixel Primary Camera, 12-Megapixel Ultra-Wide Shooter
  5. Oppo A72 5G With Dimensity 720 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. YouTube Plans to Cut Down Recommendations of Hindi Videos Spreading Conspiracy Theories
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 'Mystic White' Variant Tipped, Galaxy Note 20 Series to Bundle 25W Charger
  8. Microsoft, NBA Team Up to Put Virtual Fans in Basketball Arenas
  9. iPhone 12 Models, Apple Glass, New MacBook Models, Apple Watch Tipped for September 8, October 27 Events
  10. US Eyes Building Nuclear Power Plants for Moon and Mars
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com