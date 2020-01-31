Samsung Galaxy A41 Spotted on Geekbench, MediaTek Helio P65 SoC Tipped

Samsung Galaxy A41 has been spotted on Geekbench, tipping key specifications of the upcoming phone. The listing suggests that the phone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P65 SoC and pack 4GB RAM. The upcoming Galaxy A series phone has leaked on several occasions in the past, and it is expected to offer 64GB of inbuilt storage. The Samsung Galaxy A41 is also reported to sport a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 25-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor along with a macro lens.

The Samsung phone is listed on Geekbench with model number SM-A415F, and the listing suggests that the phone will run on Android 10 software and pack 4GB of RAM. The Galaxy A41 is also listed to be powered by the Helio P65 octa-core processor. Apart from this, little else is revealed via the Geekbench listing.

The Samsung Galaxy A-series has already seen the launch of the Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A71 last year, and more phones in the series should launch soon. The Galaxy A41 is likely the successor to the Galaxy A40 launched last year in March, and the upcoming phone is reported to come with a larger 3,500mAh battery. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A40 has a 3,100mAh battery in comparison. The previously mentioned triple camera setup is also an upgrade to the dual cameras on Galaxy A40.

Little is known about the design details on the Galaxy A41, and we can expect more to crop up online in form of leaks in the run up to the launch. Samsung wherein the company looks to unveil the rumoured Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone.