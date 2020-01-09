Samsung has been steadily rolling out Android 10 software updates to its smartphones and has shipped it to most of its flagship devices. The South Korean electronics giant recently shipped Android 10 for the Samsung Galaxy M20 and the Galaxy M30 in India. The Galaxy A40s is now reportedly receiving the Android 10 software update in China and Hong Kong. This software update will also bring the new Samsung One UI 2.0 to this smartphone. Samsung recently rolled out the update to the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series of smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy A40s wasn't launched in India, but was launched in China and Hong Kong. SamMobile has reported that these Galaxy A40s units are now receiving the Android 10 software update and also speculates that the limited release could be the reason for a faster rollout for this particular smartphone. The update rolling out features One UI 2.0.

Samsung Galaxy A40s users will get a notification when the update hits their smartphones. You can also look for a software update by going to Settings > Software Update and tapping the Download and Install option.

The new software update will also bring an update security patch for the smartphone. Users can expect user interface improvements along with a system-wide dark mode and fullscreen gestures.

Samsung has already shipped the update for the Galaxy M20 and the Galaxy M30 in India. Based on Samsung's official roadmap it looks like the Galaxy A30 will be the next smartphone to get the Android 10 update which is scheduled in February.

To recall, Samsung has started the One UI 2.0 Beta Program in India in October to bring Android 10 to the Galaxy S10 series. The flagship lineup received a stable update in December.