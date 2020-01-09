Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A40s Starts Receiving Its Android 10 Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy A40s was only sold in China and Hong Kong

By | Updated: 9 January 2020 14:05 IST
Samsung Galaxy A40s is receiving OneUI 2.0 with Android 10

Highlights
  • The Samsung Galaxy A40s gets Android 10 update
  • It was only sold in China and Hong Kong
  • It gets system-wide dark mode and gesture navigation

Samsung has been steadily rolling out Android 10 software updates to its smartphones and has shipped it to most of its flagship devices. The South Korean electronics giant recently shipped Android 10 for the Samsung Galaxy M20 and the Galaxy M30 in India. The Galaxy A40s is now reportedly receiving the Android 10 software update in China and Hong Kong. This software update will also bring the new Samsung One UI 2.0 to this smartphone. Samsung recently rolled out the update to the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series of smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy A40s wasn't launched in India, but was launched in China and Hong Kong. SamMobile has reported that these Galaxy A40s units are now receiving the Android 10 software update and also speculates that the limited release could be the reason for a faster rollout for this particular smartphone. The update rolling out features One UI 2.0.

Samsung Galaxy A40s users will get a notification when the update hits their smartphones. You can also look for a software update by going to Settings > Software Update and tapping the Download and Install option.

The new software update will also bring an update security patch for the smartphone. Users can expect user interface improvements along with a system-wide dark mode and fullscreen gestures.

Samsung has already shipped the update for the Galaxy M20 and the Galaxy M30 in India. Based on Samsung's official roadmap it looks like the Galaxy A30 will be the next smartphone to get the Android 10 update which is scheduled in February.

To recall, Samsung has started the One UI 2.0 Beta Program in India in October to bring Android 10 to the Galaxy S10 series. The flagship lineup received a stable update in December.

Samsung Galaxy A40s

Samsung Galaxy A40s

Display6.40-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 7904
Front CameraYes
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Comments

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A40s, Android 10
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

  Samsung Galaxy A40s Starts Receiving Its Android 10 Update: Report
