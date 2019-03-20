Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A40 With 19:9 Infinity U Display, Dual Rear Cameras Goes Up for Pre Orders: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A40 With 19:9 Infinity-U Display, Dual Rear Cameras Goes Up for Pre-Orders: Price, Specifications

, 20 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A40 With 19:9 Infinity-U Display, Dual Rear Cameras Goes Up for Pre-Orders: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A40 features a 5.9-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display panel

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy A40 price in the Netherlands is set at EUR 249
  • Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy A40 globally on April 10
  • The phone runs Android Pie with One UI on top

Samsung Galaxy A40 has been launched in the Netherlands. The new Galaxy A-series model, which was initially a part of rumours and leaks, is available for pre-orders on Dutch online store Belsimpel.nl. However, the phone is expected to launch globally on April 10. Highlights of the Galaxy A40 include its 'Infinity-U Display' panel, dual rear camera setup, 25-megapixel selfie camera setup, and One UI based on Android Pie. The Galaxy A40 also comes in a range of colour options, including Black, Blue, Coral, and White.

Samsung Galaxy A40 price

The Samsung Galaxy A40 price in the Netherlands has been set at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 19,500). The phone is currently available for pre-orders on Belsimpel.nl.

Samsung is notably hosting an event on April 10 where it is expected to launch the Galaxy A40. The event will take place in Bangkok, Milan, and Sao Paulo, though it will be live streamed for the global audience.

Samsung Galaxy A40 specifications

As per the listing on Belsimpel.nl, the dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A40 runs Android 9.0 Pie with One UI on top and features a 5.9-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display. The display panel has a 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is also powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 7885 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy A40 has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.0 lens. There is also a 25-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video chat support.

The Galaxy A40 comes with 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also has an array of sensors that comprises an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, fingerprint sensor (at the back), gyroscope, and magnetometer. Besides, it packs a 3,100mAh battery and measures 144.3x69.1x7.9mm.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy A40

Samsung Galaxy A40

Display5.90-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera25-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3100mAh
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A40 price, Samsung Galaxy A40 specifications, Samsung Galaxy A40, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Facebook, Twitter, TikTok to Develop 'Code of Ethics' to Prevent Misuse During Polls
Moto G7 India Launch Set for March 25; Expected Price, Specifications
Samsung Galaxy A40 With 19:9 Infinity-U Display, Dual Rear Cameras Goes Up for Pre-Orders: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F11 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Go Launched in India, Xiaomi's Most Affordable Smartphone Yet
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 to Go on Sale in India Today
  3. Moto G7 Set to Launch in India on March 25
  4. Honor 10i With Kirin 710 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Unveiled
  5. Xiaomi's True Wireless 'Redmi AirDots' Earbuds Cost Just Over Rs. 1000
  6. New iPad Air, iPad Mini With Apple Pencil Support Launched
  7. PUBG Mobile Update 0.11.5 Release Date Confirmed, Here's What's New
  8. Google Pay Now Allows Train Ticket Bookings in India
  9. Redmi Note 6 Pro Android Pie-Based MIUI Beta Released, Then Cancelled
  10. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.