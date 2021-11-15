Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is yet to be officially confirmed by the South Korean smartphone maker, but several renders of the smartphone have leaked ahead of that. The new Samsung A-series smartphone is seen carrying a quad rear camera setup in the leaked images. The phone is expected to arrive in January 2021 in two colours and some of its specifications have also been tipped. The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G smartphone is likely to succeed the Samsung Galaxy A32 that was launched earlier this year in 5G and 4G variants.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G renders were shared by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with 91Mobiles. As mentioned, the leaked renders show the handset in Black and White colour options. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is seen sporting a 6.4-inch Infinity-U hole-punch display in the images. The phone is speculated to feature a full-HD+ Super AMOLED display.

Leaked renders suggest that the Samsung phone will come with a quad rear camera setup housed in a rectangular camera module. The power button and volume rocker are seen on the left spine of the phone. Furthermore, a microphone, a speaker grille, and a USB Type-C port are seen at the bottom. The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is shown without a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is tipped to measure 159.7x74x8.1mm and have a thickness of 9.7mm.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A32 debuted globally in January this year and was launched in India in March with a price tag of Rs. 21,999 for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The handset features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It has a 20-megapixel selfie sensor. The Samsung Galaxy A32 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

