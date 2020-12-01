Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A32 Alleged Renders Show Quad Rear Cameras, 6.5-inch Notched Display

Samsung Galaxy A32 is expected to come with 5G support and a flat back panel.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 1 December 2020 11:23 IST
Photo Credit: Voice/ OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy A32 renders show a 3.5mm headphone jack

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A32 alleged renders leaked
  • The phone may have a quad rear camera setup
  • Samsung Galaxy A32 may have a plastic body

Samsung Galaxy A32 renders have surfaced online, showing a 6.5-inch display and a quad rear camera setup. The phone has been in the news for quite some time now and recent case renders showed a triple rear camera design. Samsung Galaxy A32 appears to have a plastic body with a flat back and a flat display. As of now, Samsung has not shared any information on the Galaxy A32 but it is expected to come with 5G support.

As per the alleged renders posted by Steve Hemmerstoffer aka OnLeaks on Voice, the rumoured Galaxy A32 may come with a 6.5-inch display that has a notch for the selfie camera. The plastic back panel can be seen with a quad rear camera setup. The camera sensors appear to be sticking out directly from the back panel without any camera module. Three sensors are aligned vertically, and a fourth sensor is located next to them, below the flash.

The renders show relatively thick bezels around the display of the Galaxy A32 and the phone is expected to measure 164.2x76.1x9.1mm. Hemmerstoffer states that the fingerprint scanner is integrated into the power button and the phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack, as well as a USB Type-C port. The renders show a white back panel that may or may not end up being the final colour variant for the phone.

Last week, alleged case renders of Samsung Galaxy A32 showed a triple rear camera design with dual flash next to the vertically aligned sensors. It looks like one of the flash modules was a fourth camera sensor. Back in July, the rumoured Galaxy A32 was tipped to come with a 48-megapixel primary camera and have 5G support.

As of now, Samsung has not shared any information on the Galaxy A32, but in January this year, the company had reportedly filed trademark applications for names of nine smartphones in the Galaxy A series, with Samsung Galaxy A32 being one of them.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A32, Samsung Galaxy A32 Renders
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Renders Surface Online; OnePlus 9E Reportedly in the Works

