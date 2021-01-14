Samsung Galaxy A32 5G has been launched in the European market its cheapest 5G smartphone to date. The phone has relatively thick bezels on the sides and top and an even thicker chin. The Galaxy A32 5G sports a notch for the selfie camera and a quad rear camera setup that appears to sit flush with the back of the phone. The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations, and four colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G price, availability

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is priced at EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 24,800) for the 64GB variant and EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 26,600) for the 128GB variant. Samsung has not shared the exact configurations of the phone yet, but the official announcement mentions three RAM models — 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB — with availability depending on the region. The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G will be available in four colour options, namely Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White, when it hits the shelves on February 12.

As of now, the company has also not shared details about the phone's international availability.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G features a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V Display with a thick chin. It will be powered by an octa-core SoC with up to 8GB of RAM with the make depending on the region. The phone comes with up to 128GB storage on board that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 lens, and lastly a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, you get a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy A32 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and surround sound enabled by Dolby Atmos technology, with Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus included. In terms of dimensions, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G measures 164.2x76.1x9.1mm and weighs 205 grams.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.