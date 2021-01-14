Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A32 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, 5000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, 5000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 January 2021 11:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, 5000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G comes in four colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A32 5G has been launched at EUR 279
  • The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display
  • It is the cheapest 5G phone in the Galaxy series

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G has been launched in the European market its cheapest 5G smartphone to date. The phone has relatively thick bezels on the sides and top and an even thicker chin. The Galaxy A32 5G sports a notch for the selfie camera and a quad rear camera setup that appears to sit flush with the back of the phone. The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations, and four colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G price, availability

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is priced at EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 24,800) for the 64GB variant and EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 26,600) for the 128GB variant. Samsung has not shared the exact configurations of the phone yet, but the official announcement mentions three RAM models — 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB — with availability depending on the region. The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G will be available in four colour options, namely Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White, when it hits the shelves on February 12.

As of now, the company has also not shared details about the phone's international availability.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G features a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V Display with a thick chin. It will be powered by an octa-core SoC with up to 8GB of RAM with the make depending on the region. The phone comes with up to 128GB storage on board that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 lens, and lastly a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, you get a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy A32 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and surround sound enabled by Dolby Atmos technology, with Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus included. In terms of dimensions, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G measures 164.2x76.1x9.1mm and weighs 205 grams.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

Display 6.50-inch
Processor 2.0GHz MHz octa-core
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, Samsung Galaxy A32 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Asus Chromebook CX9, Asus Chromebook Flip CX5 Laptops Launched at CES 2021

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, 5000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. If You Build for India, You Build For World: Signal Co-Founder To NDTV
  2. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Kicks Off on January 20
  3. Realme 100W Soundbar Review
  4. Freedom 251 Maker Arrested for Rs. 200 Crore Dry Fruit Fraud: Report
  5. Jio Fiber on Top Spot in Netflix ISP Speed Index; BSNL, MTNL Disappoint
  6. Amazon Takes on Netflix’s ‘Mobile’ Plan With Prime Video Mobile Edition
  7. GeForce RTX 3060 Mid-Range GPU With Ray Tracing Launched: Price in India
  8. Vivo Y31s With Snapdragon 480 SoC, 5G Support Launched
  9. Tecno Camon 16 Premier With Dual Selfie Cameras Launched in India
  10. Netflix Unveils 2021 Movie Slate With 70 Titles, Many More to Come
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Edge S Tipped to Feature a New Snapdragon 800 Series Chipset, Poster Teased
  2. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, 5000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Asus Chromebook CX9, Asus Chromebook Flip CX5 Laptops Launched at CES 2021
  4. Star Wars Open-World Game Announced by Ubisoft, Lucasfilm Games
  5. Qualcomm to Acquire Chip Startup Nuvia in $1.4 Billion Deal, Eyes Challenge to Apple, Intel
  6. Twitter Banning Donald Trump Right Decision, but Sets ‘Dangerous Precedent’: CEO Jack Dorsey
  7. Snapchat Permanently Bans Donald Trump From Platform
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Launch Today: How to Watch Galaxy Unpacked 2021, Expected Price, Specifications
  9. Asus TUF Dash F15 Gaming Laptop Launched, Dual-Screen ZenBook Pro Duo 15 Refreshed at CES 2021
  10. Mobile App Downloads Hit 218 Billion, Consumer Spend Reaches $143 Billion in 2020: App Annie
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com