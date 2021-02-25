Samsung Galaxy A32 5G support page is now live in India, suggesting that the phone could make its debut in the country soon. The page does not reveal much information about the phone that has already launched in Europe. It is unclear whether the European and Indian versions of the 5G model will be the same. There is no official information about the phone's launch date but it is speculated to be launched next month. Previously, the support page of the 4G variant went live in India.

As per the support page on Samsung India website, a phone with model number SM-A326B/DS is seen listed. There is no information about the handset and it doesn't even mention 5G connectivity but a report by SamMobile mentions that this model number belongs to the Galaxy A32 5G. This makes sense because previously, the support page of the 4G variant of the smartphone went live in India. The 4G variant reportedly carries model number SM-A325F/DS.

The SamMobile report also says that apart from Galaxy A32 5G, Samsung published support pages for the Galaxy A52 (SM-A525F/DS), and the Galaxy A72 (SM-A72F/DS) on its India website. However, Gadgets 360 couldn't independently verify the pages' availability.

As mentioned, the 5G variant has already been launched in Europe with prices starting at EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the 64GB variant. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G made its debut with four colour options – Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White. The colours and configuration launched in Europe may also be released in India.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V Display. Under the hood, it features an octa-core SoC with up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 128GB storage on board. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and surround sound enabled by Dolby Atmos technology, with Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus included.

For photos and videos, Samsung Galaxy A32 5G comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 lens, and lastly a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front is a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens for selfies and video calls.

