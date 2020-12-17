Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Gets FCC Certification; May Come With NFC Support, 15W Charger: Report

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Gets FCC Certification; May Come With NFC Support, 15W Charger: Report

The listing suggests that Samsung Galaxy A32 5G may have NFC support.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 17 December 2020 11:32 IST


Photo Credit: Voice/ OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G may come with a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A32 5G carries model number SM- A326J in the listing
  • As per the listing, it will offer 5G connectivity with n28/77/78 bands
  • The Galaxy A32 5G is expected to run on Android 11

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G has received FCC certification, as per a report. The smartphone carries the model number SM- A326J in the listing. It will likely ship with a 15W charger, as the in-box charger in the listing is rated for 10W (5V/2A) and 15W (9V/1.67A) output. The upcoming Samsung smartphone will offer 5G connectivity with n28/77/78 bands, as suggested by the listing. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A32 5G has been subject to various leaks in the past.

The FCC certification documents, spotted by MySmartPrice, show that Samsung Galaxy A32 5G will have NFC support.

An alleged HTML5 test database listing recently suggested that the smartphone will come with Android 11 out-of-the-box. It will likely run One UI 3.0. This is probably a different variant of the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G as it carries a different model number – SM-A326B.

Alleged renders of the smartphone surfaced earlier this month, showing the phone sporting a 6.5-inch display with a notch for the selfie camera. The Galaxy A32 5G may come with a quad rear camera setup. The renders show three sensors aligned vertically and a fourth sensor located next to them below the flash.

The Galaxy A32 5G is expected to measure 164.2x76.1x9.1mm. The renders suggest that it is likely to have a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port. The fingerprint scanner could be integrated into the phone's power button. The renders also show the display of the Galaxy A32 5G having thick bezels.

Alleged case renders of the Galaxy A32 5G had surfaced last month, showing the phone having a triple rear camera design. The upcoming Samsung smartphone was earlier tipped to come with a 48-megapixel primary camera.

Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 good enough to take the brand to the top in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

