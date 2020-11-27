Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Alleged Case Renders Show Triple Rear Camera Module Design

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G can be seen with three cameras and a dual flash on the back.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 27 November 2020 11:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Alleged Case Renders Show Triple Rear Camera Module Design

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Sudhanshu

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G to feature physical fingerprint scanner and volume keys on the right side

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is seen sporting a 3.5mm port
  • It could reportedly be the most affordable 5G smartphone
  • The Galaxy A32 5G could feature vertically-aligned lenses on the back

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G alleged case renders have surfaced online, offering a glimpse into the possible design of the smartphone's rear camera module. As per the renders shared on Twitter, the smartphone could feature three rear cameras lined up in a vertical fashion, with two LED flash also aligned vertically. The renders also show that the volume rocker and a physical fingerprint sensor are on the right side of the handset. It is also seen sporting a 3.5mm port.

As per the renders of the Galaxy A32 5G cases tweeted by tipster Sudhanshu, the smartphone's rear camera module has a new design element. The cameras are placed in circular cutouts, like we saw in recently-leaked renders of the Galaxy S21. The cameras are aligned in a vertical fashion and there are two LED flash placed adjacent to the three cameras.

The physical buttons on the alleged Galaxy A32 5G are seen on the right side of the frame. Further, we can also see small cutouts on the bottom that are likely to be for a 3.5mm port, a speaker grille and a USB Type-C charging port.

While there is no official confirmation on the smartphone, a report revealed that Samsung had filed trademark applications for names of nine smartphones in the Galaxy A series, which included the Samsung Galaxy A32.

Samsung is reportedly working on the mid-ranger Galaxy A32 5G, which is touted to be the successor to the Galaxy A31. The smartphone is expected to carry the model number SM-A326, and just like its predecessor, it is said to carry a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The report also says that Samsung may use a 2-megapixel depth sensor in the Galaxy A32 5G.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Features
Redmi Watch With Up to 12 Days Battery Life, 5ATM Rating Launched

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Alleged Case Renders Show Triple Rear Camera Module Design
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Friday 2020 Deals Go Live: Best Offers to Grab From India
  2. Black Friday 2020 Sales: How to Shop from India
  3. Motorola Moto G 5G India Launch Confirmed for November 30
  4. Samsung Galaxy A12, Galaxy A02s Launched With 5,000mAh Battery
  5. PS5 Bought in India Before Official Launch Will Not Have Warranty: Report
  6. Virat Kohli AR Filter Released on Instagram, Facebook: How to Use
  7. New Pricing for SonyLIV Premium Monthly, Yearly Plans Revealed
  8. Vivo V20 Pro Pre-Orders Tipped to Include Cashback Offers
  9. Micromax In 1b Sale in India Postponed Due to Logistics Issue
  10. Google Pay Killing Payments Support on Its US Website
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Alleged Case Renders Show Triple Rear Camera Module Design
  2. Surface Laptop 4, Surface Pro 8 Images Allegedly Leak, Tipped to Launch in January Next Year
  3. Redmi Watch With Up to 12 Days Battery Life, 5ATM Rating Launched
  4. TCL 20 5G Leaked Renders, Specifications Tip Snapdragon 690 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
  5. Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei Urges Honor Sub-Brand to Become Competitor After Split
  6. Amazon Workers in Germany Go on Strike on Black Friday Over Pay, Working Conditions
  7. Facebook, Google to Face Tougher Competition Rules in UK From New Antitrust Body
  8. Fujifilm X-S10 Mirrorless Camera With In-Body Image Stabilisation Launched in India: Price and Specifications
  9. YouTube App Version 2.12.08 Brings Limited 8K Streaming Support to Android TV: Report
  10. Micromax In 1b Base Variant Coming With Android 10 (Go Edition)
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com