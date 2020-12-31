Samsung Galaxy A32 5G has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG website after showing up on several other certification sites. This suggests that the launch of the phone could be near. However, Samsung has still not shared any details about the rumoured phone. The Bluetooth SIG listing doesn't share any specifications of the Galaxy A32 5G, except that it will come with Bluetooth 5.0 support. But previous leaks suggest that the phone could come with a quad rear camera setup and 15W fast charging support.

Tipster Mukul Sharma fist spotted the Bluetooth SIG listing for the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, which shows that the phone will come with Bluetooth 5.0. The listing shows three model numbers — SM-A326B_DS, SM-A326B, and SM-A326BR_DS — and all of them have the product name Galaxy A32 5G. Besides this, the listing does not give away anything else about the phone.

Earlier this month, the rumoured Galaxy A32 5G was spotted in US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and HTML5 test listings that showed that the phone will come with NFC and 15W fast charging support, and run on Android 11 out of the box.

Additionally, alleged renders of the Galaxy A32 5G shared by known tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka OnLeaks, showed a quad rear camera setup, a tiny notch for the selfie camera, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There seems to be no camera bump as per the renders and the sensors appear to sit flush with the back panel. The phone is also tipped to feature a 6.5-inch display and measure 164.2x76.1x9.1mm.

