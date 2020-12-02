Samsung Galaxy A32 5G may come with Android 11 out of the box, an alleged HTML5 test database listing suggests. The phone's design was recently leaked in the form of renders, showing a notched display and minimal camera bump. Now, the latest development suggests that the Galaxy A32 5G will come with Android 11. While the listing does not mention the name of the Samsung phone, it comes with model number SM-A326B, believed to be the Galaxy A32 5G.

The HTML5 test database listing shows a Samsung phone with model number SM-A326B, believed to be the Galaxy A32 5G. The only piece of information that the listing provides other than the model number is that the phone is running Android 11. This suggests that Samsung Galaxy A32 5G could come with Android 11 out of the box. It will likely run One UI 3.0, although nothing has yet been confirmed by the South Korean tech giant.

The HTML5 Test database listing was first spotted by GalaxyClub and independently verified by Gadgets 360.

Alleged renders of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy A32 5G were recently spotted online, showing a 6.5-inch display and a quad rear camera setup. The report states that the phone will come with a plastic back panel that is flat, along with a notch for the selfie camera at the front. The quad rear camera setup that is reportedly headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor can be seen in the renders and it sits flush with the back panel with no distinct camera module as such. The Galaxy A32 5G may come with a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

It should be noted that Samsung has not shared any information about the Galaxy A32 5G. It had reportedly trademarked names of nine smartphones in the Galaxy A series and Samsung Galaxy A32 was one of them.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.