Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A32 5G May Come With Android 11 Out of the Box, Alleged HTML5 Test Listing Suggests

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G May Come With Android 11 Out of the Box, Alleged HTML5 Test Listing Suggests

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is expected to feature a 6.5-inch flat display with a relatively thick chin.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 December 2020 14:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G May Come With Android 11 Out of the Box, Alleged HTML5 Test Listing Suggests

Photo Credit: Voice/ OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G may feature a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A32 5G may feature a 6.5-inch display
  • It will likely run One UI 3.0
  • Samsung Galaxy A32 5G does not have a release date yet

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G may come with Android 11 out of the box, an alleged HTML5 test database listing suggests. The phone's design was recently leaked in the form of renders, showing a notched display and minimal camera bump. Now, the latest development suggests that the Galaxy A32 5G will come with Android 11. While the listing does not mention the name of the Samsung phone, it comes with model number SM-A326B, believed to be the Galaxy A32 5G.

The HTML5 test database listing shows a Samsung phone with model number SM-A326B, believed to be the Galaxy A32 5G. The only piece of information that the listing provides other than the model number is that the phone is running Android 11. This suggests that Samsung Galaxy A32 5G could come with Android 11 out of the box. It will likely run One UI 3.0, although nothing has yet been confirmed by the South Korean tech giant.

The HTML5 Test database listing was first spotted by GalaxyClub and independently verified by Gadgets 360.

Alleged renders of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy A32 5G were recently spotted online, showing a 6.5-inch display and a quad rear camera setup. The report states that the phone will come with a plastic back panel that is flat, along with a notch for the selfie camera at the front. The quad rear camera setup that is reportedly headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor can be seen in the renders and it sits flush with the back panel with no distinct camera module as such. The Galaxy A32 5G may come with a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

It should be noted that Samsung has not shared any information about the Galaxy A32 5G. It had reportedly trademarked names of nine smartphones in the Galaxy A series and Samsung Galaxy A32 was one of them.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, Samsung, Android 11
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Microsoft Releases First ‘Windows Feature Experience Pack’ With 2 New Additions, Currently for Insiders

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G May Come With Android 11 Out of the Box, Alleged HTML5 Test Listing Suggests
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here Are Google Play’s List of Best Android Apps, Games of 2020 in India
  2. Vivo V20 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Dual Selfie Camera Launched in India
  3. Nokia C3 Price in India Slashed: What You Need to Know
  4. Facebook Buys Online Customer Service Startup Kustomer
  5. FAU-G Mobile Game Goes Live on Google Play
  6. Redmi Note 7 Pro Gets MIUI 12 Update With New Camera Filters
  7. Vivo V20 Pro Price in India Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
  8. Everything You Need to Know About Cyberpunk 2077
  9. Redmi 9 Power, Mi 10i India Variant Details Leak Ahead of Expected Launch
  10. iPhone 12 Camera Camera Lags Behind Android Flagships, Says DxOMark
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G May Come With Android 11 Out of the Box, Alleged HTML5 Test Listing Suggests
  2. Microsoft Releases First ‘Windows Feature Experience Pack’ With 2 New Additions, Currently for Insiders
  3. Lionsgate Play Officially Launched, Promises ‘High-Budget Premium Indian Originals’ in 2021
  4. Fortnite Season 5 Brings New Hunters to the Island, Galactus Event Saw Record 15.3 Million Concurrent Players
  5. Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy A31 Receiving One UI 2.5 Update With November 2020 Security Patch: Report
  6. Vivo V20 Pro 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Dual Selfie Camera: Price, Specifications
  7. Latvian Lab Developing Technology to Help Earth Dodge Asteroids
  8. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says Electric Cars Will Double Global Electricity Demand
  9. Google Maps Brings ‘Community Feed’ in Explore Tab for Nearby Recommendations on Android, iOS
  10. Puerto Rico's Arecibo Observatory Telescope Collapses Ahead of Planned Demolition
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com