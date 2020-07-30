Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G With 48-Megapixel Camera in the Works: Report

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G may carry a 2-megapixel depth sensor as well.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 30 July 2020 16:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G With 48-Megapixel Camera in the Works: Report

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is touted to be the successor of the Galaxy A31 (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A32 5G may feature a 48-megapixel primary shooter
  • The device may carry the model number SM-A326
  • Galaxy A32 may feature a 2-megapixel depth sensor

Samsung is reportedly working on its upcoming Galaxy A32 5G. The upcoming mid-range device is touted to be the successor to the Galaxy A31, which was launched in March this year. The Galaxy A32 5G is expected to carry the model number SM-A326. Leaked details also suggested the device may retain the 48-megapiexel primary shooter from its predecessor. Earlier this year, the South Korean giant had filed trademark applications for nine new smartphones in its Galaxy A series, which featured the Galaxy A32 as well.

Dutch blog GalaxyClub in a report citing “sources” said that the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is in the works. It said that the upcoming phone may feature a 48-megapixel primary sensor, just like the Galaxy A31. However, instead of the 5-megapixel depth sensor found in Samsung's current generation of phones, the Galaxy A32 5G might carry a 2-megapixel one.

The report also suggested that the Galaxy A32 5G may come with the model number SM-A326. The upcoming phone is also expected to be among Samsung's mid-range offerings of phones with 5G support.

Earlier in January, Samsung had filed applications to trademark the names of nine new phones in its Galaxy A series. The devices include Samsung Galaxy A12, Samsung Galaxy A22, Samsung Galaxy A32, Samsung Galaxy A42, Samsung Galaxy A52, Samsung Galaxy A62, Samsung Galaxy A72, Samsung Galaxy A82, and Samsung Galaxy A92.

Out of these, the 5G variant of Galaxy A42 was reportedly listed on China's 3C website last week. With the model number SM-A426B, the phone was listed with a 4,860mAh battery, leading to speculations that the final battery capacity may be 5,000mAh when launched. Galaxy A42 5G is also expected to come with 128GB of onboard storage.

Earlier this month, another report suggested that Samsung may bring optical image stabilisation (OIS) technology to its upcoming high-end Galaxy A series models — most likely Galaxy A81 and Galaxy A91. Both the phones are expected to launch in 2021.

Samsung hasn't officially confirmed any of the details as of yet.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Camera, Samsung Galaxy A Series, Samsung
Shayak Majumder Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
'BlackRock' Android Trojan Malware Can Steal Banking Credentials, Says CERT-In
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G With 48-Megapixel Camera in the Works: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Mi TV Stick to Launch in India on August 5, Xiaomi Reveals
  3. Asus ZenBook 13, 14, Vivobook S14, Vivobook Ultra K14 Launched in India
  4. Indians Are Hooked to PUBG Mobile. Will the Government Ban It?
  5. OnePlus Nord Review
  6. Xiaomi Is Working on Back-Tap Gestures, Like Android 11, iOS 14: Report
  7. Pixel 4a (5G) Model Tipped in Google Camera App Code Alongside New Features
  8. Realme V5 Confirmed to Sport 5,000mAh Battery and 7nm 5G Processor
  9. Hisense to Launch QLED and LED Smart TV Range in India
  10. Government Bans 47 Additional Chinese Apps in India: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G With 48-Megapixel Camera in the Works: Report
  2. 'BlackRock' Android Trojan Malware Can Steal Banking Credentials, Says CERT-In
  3. Tecno Spark 6 Air Smartphone, Minipod M1 Single-Ear Wireless Earbud Launched: Price in India, Specifications
  4. NPCI Was Affected by Over 40 Security Vulnerabilities in 2019, Government Document Reveals
  5. UK Researchers Trial Robots to Ease Social Care Burden During COVID-19 Pandemic
  6. Asus ZenBook 13, 14, Vivobook S14, Vivobook Ultra K14 With 10th Gen Intel CPU Launched in India
  7. Realme V5 Confirmed to Sport 5,000mAh Battery and 7nm 5G Processor, Live Photos Leaked
  8. Pixel 4a (5G) Model Tipped in Google Camera v7.5 App Code, Pixel 5 XL May Not Launch This Year: Report
  9. NASA’s Mars Rover Perseverance Poised for Launch Today
  10. Vivo S7 Official Render on JD.com Shows Triple Rear Cameras, Gradient Back
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com