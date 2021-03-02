Samsung Galaxy A32 4G price in India has leaked days before its scheduled launch. The phone's specifications are already known as it debuted in Russia just last week. The Samsung Galaxy A32 4G will launch in India on March 5. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and has a quad camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It also features a 90Hz display refresh rate and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G price in India (expected)

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has leaked the pricing information of the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G ahead of its official launch in India. It is tipped to be priced at Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone is expected to come in 4GB RAM and 8GB RAM options as well, but the prices of these variants are not known yet.

In Russia, the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G model is priced at RUB 19,990 (roughly Rs. 19,600) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and RUB 21,990 (roughly Rs. 21,500) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone is expected to launch in India in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G specifications

Since the phone launched first in Russia, full specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G are already known. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with Infinity-U notch and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC.

As for optics, the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G has a quad camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera (f/1.8 aperture), an 8-megapixel camera with an ultra-wide-angle lens (f/2.2 aperture), a 5-megapixel macro sensor (f/2.4 aperture), and a 2-megapixel depth sensor (f/2.4 aperture). Up front, the phone has a 20-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 4G has an under-screen fingerprint scanner and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port.