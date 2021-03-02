Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A32 4G Price in India Leak Days Before Launch

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G model is tipped to be priced at Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 2 March 2021 14:39 IST
Samsung Galaxy A32 4G Price in India Leak Days Before Launch

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G is set to launch in India on March 5

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A32 4G was launched in Russia last week
  • The phone is expected to come in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant
  • Samsung Galaxy A32 4G is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G price in India has leaked days before its scheduled launch. The phone's specifications are already known as it debuted in Russia just last week. The Samsung Galaxy A32 4G will launch in India on March 5. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and has a quad camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It also features a 90Hz display refresh rate and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G price in India (expected)

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has leaked the pricing information of the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G ahead of its official launch in India. It is tipped to be priced at Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone is expected to come in 4GB RAM and 8GB RAM options as well, but the prices of these variants are not known yet.

In Russia, the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G model is priced at RUB 19,990 (roughly Rs. 19,600) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and RUB 21,990 (roughly Rs. 21,500) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone is expected to launch in India in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G specifications

Since the phone launched first in Russia, full specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G are already known. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with Infinity-U notch and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC.

As for optics, the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G has a quad camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera (f/1.8 aperture), an 8-megapixel camera with an ultra-wide-angle lens (f/2.2 aperture), a 5-megapixel macro sensor (f/2.4 aperture), and a 2-megapixel depth sensor (f/2.4 aperture). Up front, the phone has a 20-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 4G has an under-screen fingerprint scanner and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G

Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Comments

