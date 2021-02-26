Samsung Galaxy A32 India launch is coming soon, the company confirmed on Friday. In its press release, Samsung confirmed that the phone will launch in the Indian market, but the exact launch date was not announced. The phone will come with a 90Hz display refresh rate and a quad camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera — these specs are in sync with the 4G model of the phone, so it looks like that variant is coming to India. Ahead of the India unveil the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G has already launched in Russia and it's said to be the first A-series smartphone to feature a 90Hz display. The 5G model was launched in January with a 60Hz display. The Samsung Galaxy A32 4G is powered by a Helio G80 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery as well.

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G India launch details, expected price

The company says the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G will launch in India soon. The exact date is not known. Samsung has started taking registrations of interest on the official site. The 4G model has already launched in Russia and it is priced at RUB 19,990 (roughly Rs. 19,9600) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and RUB 21,990 (roughly Rs. 21,500) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone will come in black, blue, and purple colour options. It will go on sale in Russia in March via online stores, Samsung branded stores, as well as partnered retail outlets.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 4G should be priced in the same range in the Indian market as well. Its official pricing and availability details for India should be unveiled at the launch event.

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A32 4G specifications are different from the 5G model. It has a different display refresh rate, different camera specifications, and measures differently as well. It is listed to feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with Infinity-U notch and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. Internal storage options are listed to include 64GB and 128GB, with the option of expanding the storage further using a microSD card slot (up to 1TB).

As for optics, the Samsung Galaxy A32 is listed to feature a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera (f/1.8 aperture), an 8-megapixel camera with an ultra-wide-angle lens (f/2.2 aperture), a 5-megapixel macro sensor (f/2.4 aperture), and a 2-megapixel depth sensor (f/2.4 aperture). Up front, the phone has a 20-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Coming to the battery, the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port. It is listed to measure 158.9x73.6x8.4mm and the phone weighs 184 grams. The phone has an under-screen fingerprint scanner. With respect to its design, the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G looks identical to the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G model launched last month.

