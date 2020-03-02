Samsung Galaxy A31 has been in the works for some time now. We have seen multiple leaks and rumours around the smartphone, which have so far given us a fair idea of how the device will be. We have already seen a leaked image of the 5,000mAh battery the Galaxy A31 is rumoured to pack. The Samsung Galaxy A31 was recently spotted of a Wi-Fi Alliance website hinting that the smartphone is closer to its official launch.

The latest news about the Galaxy A31 being spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance certification website was first reported by SamMobile. While Bluetooth and Wi-Fi certifications don't guarantee a launch, it simply hints that the device is getting closer to launch. Samsung had launched the Galaxy A30 in February 2019, which went on sale in March 2019. Since it has been a year, it is possible that Samsung could launch the successor soon.

From the previous leaks, we know that the Galaxy A31 will pack a 5,000mAh battery. If this is true, it will be a considerable upgrade over the Galaxy A30 that packed a 4,000mAh battery. A few rumours also hint that the Galaxy A31 will pack a triple camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, 5-megapixel secondary sensor and a macro camera.

The Wi-Fi certification listing tips that the Samsung Galaxy A31 will bear the SM-A315F/DS model number. The DS in the model name hints that it will be a dual-SIM device but that is expected at this point. The listing also tips dual-band Wi-Fi support and that it will ship with Android 10 out-of-the-box. We can expect the Samsung Galaxy A31 to run the latest version of One UI.