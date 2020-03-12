Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A31 Spotted on US FCC Site, Tips Connectivity Options and Dimensions

Samsung Galaxy A31 is said to have Bluetooth v5.0 and a USB Type-C port for charging.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 12 March 2020 19:39 IST
Photo Credit: FCC

Samsung Galaxy A31 might have a 5,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A31 reportedly spotted on FCC website
  • It might have dual band frequency support
  • The alleged Samsung Galaxy A31 supports Wi-Fi 802.11a/n/ac

Samsung Galaxy A31 has been spotted on the US FCC certification website, which shows the phone's dimensions and connectivity support. Images have also surfaced of the phone's settings on the FCC site, showing off some specifications. To recall, the smartphone's support page recently went live, while it was also said to have received Bluetooth certification. It was recently also spotted on Geekbench. All these sightings indicate the Samsung Galaxy A31's launch is not too far off. Read on for more details about the latest Galaxy A31 leak.

As per the US FCC listing of the Samsung smartphone with model name SM-A315G and FCC ID A3LSMA315GL, the Samsung Galaxy A31 is expected to have support for dual-band Wi-Fi - i.e., 2.4GHz and 5GHz - apart from 4G LTE. The FCC listing also shows the presence of Bluetooth v5.0 which was previously leaked via Bluetooth SIG certification for the model number SM-A315F/DS. It states that the alleged Galaxy A31 will have a USB Type-C port. Separately, the image of the phone's About Phone page tips 15W charging support.

The FCC listing also indicate the Samsung Galaxy A31 will measure 158.5mm in height and 72mm in width but the thickness has not been mentioned. The FCC listing also states that the overall diagonal measurement of the phone is 168mm while the display, when measure d diagonally, is 160mm.

To recall, a recent Geekbench listing of the phone, showed there will be a variant with 4GB RAM and will run Android 10. The processor listed on Geekbench is MT6768V/CA which is the model number for the MediaTek Helio P65 SoC. Previous leaks have also suggested that the Galaxy A31 will come with a massive 5,000mAh battery.

In terms of the cameras, leaks have suggested that the Galaxy A31 will come with a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. According to a report by SamMobile, the phone could launch in three colour options namely, Black, Red, and White.

While there is no release date for the Samsung Galaxy A31 as of yet, these listings suggest that the phone might be nearing its launch.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A31, US FCC, FCC, Samsung Galaxy A31 Specifications
Vineet Washington
