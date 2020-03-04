Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A31 Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing, MediaTek Helio P65 SoC Expected

Samsung Galaxy A31 launch date has not been confirmed by Samsung yet.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 4 March 2020 19:01 IST
Samsung Galaxy A31 Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing, MediaTek Helio P65 SoC Expected

Samsung Galaxy A31 will be the successor to the Galaxy A30

Highlights
  • Specifications of Galaxy A31 were first tipped in November
  • The phone will reportedly have 5,000mAh battery
  • Samsung Galaxy A30 was launched in 2019

Samsung Galaxy A31 is back in the news days after being spotted on a Wi-Fi certification website, and this time for its alleged specifications that were listed on Geekbench. The smartphone by the South Korean tech giant was first tipped to be in November 2019, where a host of Galaxy A-series smartphones' specifications were leaked. At the moment, Samsung has not officially confirmed the launch of Galaxy A31, however, several reports have indicated that an announcement is imminent in the upcoming months.

According to listing of the SM-A315F on Geekbench, thought to be the Galaxy A31, the smartphone will run Android 10 and have 4GB of RAM onboard. The smartphone is seen to be powered by MediaTek chipset that is mentioned as MT6768V/CA and has a base frequency of 1.70GHz, the listing further revealed. This processor is thought to be the MediaTek Helio P65 SoC - launched in the middle of 2019.

As previously spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance certification website, we came an inch closer to the expected launch of Samsung Galaxy A31. The Wi-Fi certification listing had tipped that the Galaxy A31 will bear the SM-A315F/DS model number, similar to what we saw on Geekbench.

From the previous leaks, it has been tipped that the Galaxy A31 will pack a 5,000mAh battery. If this is true, it will be a considerable upgrade over the Galaxy A30 that packed a 4,000mAh battery. A few rumours also hinted that the Galaxy A31 will pack a triple camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, 5-megapixel secondary sensor and a macro camera.

Back in November, along with Galaxy A31, Samsung Galaxy A11 and Samsung Galaxy A41 phones were also anticipated to come out after being tipped on MySmartPrice. The website also hinted that Galaxy A31 will be offered in 64GB and 128GB options.

To recall, the predecessor of Galaxy A31, Samsung Galaxy A30 that was released in February 2019, came with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The smartphone had a dual-camera setup with 16-megapixel primary sensor and the price was set at Rs. 8,490.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A31, Samsung Galaxy A31 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A31 Price
