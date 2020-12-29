Samsung Galaxy A31 price in India has been slashed once again. The smartphone comes in a lone 6GB + 128GB storage model, and it was launched with a price tag of Rs. 21,999 in June this year. Since then, the phone has seen multiple price cuts in the country, with the last cut bringing it down to Rs. 19,999. Now, a fresh price cut has been announced by Samsung for the Galaxy A31, bringing it down even further. Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy A31 include a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a large 5,000mAh battery on board.

Samsung Galaxy A31 price in India

The company has announced that Samsung Galaxy A31 price has been reduced to Rs. 17,999 for the lone 6GB + 128GB storage model in India. This means a price cut of Rs. 2,000 has been introduced on the model since the last cut. Samsung Galaxy A31 is available for purchase via Amazon with the new price. The price cut will be introduced across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and other leading online portals.

Samsung will introduce the new price across distribution partners and the company's online site today. The phone comes in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A31 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A31 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Infinity-U Super AMOLED display panel. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. Samsung Galaxy A31 has 128GB of onboard storage options that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

There is a quad rear camera setup on Samsung Galaxy A31 that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, the Galaxy A31 includes a 20-megapixel snapper at the front.

Samsung Galaxy A31 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

