Samsung Galaxy A31 Price in India Dropped by Rs. 1,000, Cashback Offer Announced

Samsung unveiled Galaxy A31 in June in a single storage model.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 1 July 2020 18:47 IST
Samsung Galaxy A31 Price in India Dropped by Rs. 1,000, Cashback Offer Announced

Samsung Galaxy A31 is offered in three colour options

Highlights
  • Galaxy A31 packs MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, and 5,000mAh battery
  • The phone also has quad rear cameras and a single selfie camera
  • The Galaxy A31 is available on Amazon and Samsung India site

Samsung Galaxy A31 price in India has been dropped by Rs. 1,000. In addition to the price cut, Samsung has also announced a cashback offer for customers that buy it with an ICICI Bank credit card. The South Korean tech giant unveiled the Galaxy A31 in the country earlier in June. It is available in three colour options and a single storage model. The phone has quad rear cameras, MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, and 5,000mAh battery. Samsung recently also announced offers for the Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone in India.

Samsung Galaxy A31 price in India, offers

Samsung Galaxy A31 price in India has been dropped from Rs. 21,999 to Rs. 20,999 for its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is available to purchase on Amazon India and the Samsung India site, and official offline channels. It comes in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush White colour options. The phone is also listed on Flipkart; however the older pricing is still reflecting on the website.

In a press note Samsung announced that customers planning to buy the Galaxy A31 will get an additional Rs. 1000 cashback if they use ICICI Bank credit card (EMI transactions). It is unclear whether the offer is valid across offline channels or online channels as well.

Both Samsung India site and Amazon are also offering no-cost EMI option. Additionally, Prime Members can avail 5 percent off using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy A31 specifications

In terms of the specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A31 runs Android 10 with One UI on top. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Infinity-U display with a Super AMOLED panel. The phone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone's 128GB onboard storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

Samsung Galaxy A31 packs a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and lastly, a 5-megapixel sensor. Samsung has provided a 20-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port for charing. There is also the in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The Galaxy A31 further packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

The Galaxy A31 was initially announced in March this year. Samsung recently announced a bunch of offline offers for Galaxy A51 in India.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid battery life
  • Vivid display
  • One UI is good
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming system performance
  • Mediocre cameras
  • Fingerprint sensor isn’t quick
  • Slightly boring design
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A31 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P65
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A31 price in India, Samsung Galaxy A31 specifications, Samsung Galaxy A31, Samsung A31, Samsung
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Pantry Now Available in Over 300 Cities, Prime Now App Shuttered in India

