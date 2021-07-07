Samsung Galaxy A31 Starts Receiving July 2021 Security Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy A31 is reportedly receiving the July 2021 security update. The update is rolling out in Brazil initially, but it should expand to other regions soon. The firmware version of this latest security update is A315GDXU1CUG1 and it brings along the July 2021 security patch. It is recommended that Samsung Galaxy A31 users in Brazil update to this version as soon as they get it. Galaxy A31 users in other regions must keep a lookout as they should get the update soon as well.

Sammobile reports that Samsung Galaxy A31 is getting the new July 2021 security patch update. It fixes privacy and security-related flaws and also reportedly fixes the Android Auto bug that few users had reported on their Galaxy smartphones. If you live in Brazil, then it is likely that you've already received a notification regarding the latest update on the Samsung Galaxy A31.

If there is no notification of the update yet, head to the Settings menu manually to check for the update. Go to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. As mentioned, the firmware version for the update is A315GDXU1CUG1.

In April this year, the Samsung Galaxy A31 received the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update. The Galaxy A31 was launched in India in June 2020 and initially ran Android 10-based One UI 2.1. The Samsung Galaxy A31 is currently retailing for Rs. 16,999 on Flipkart in India. It comes in a single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

Samsung Galaxy A31 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A31 sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED Display. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio P65 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM. There is also 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded to 512GB using a microSD card. For optics, there is a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with an f/2.2 lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. There is also a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.2 lens. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.