Samsung Galaxy A30 Update Brings Slow-Motion Mode, June 2019 Security Patch: Report

The update is rolling out to users in India, Malaysia, and Thailand.

By | Updated: 5 June 2019 10:49 IST
Photo Credit: TizenHelp

Samsung Galaxy A30 has got a new update

Highlights
  • Indian users are getting a new Samsung Galaxy A30 update
  • The update brings Telegram app compatibility improvements
  • The update size is 459MB, and it brings the June 2019 patch

Samsung Galaxy A30 is reportedly getting a new update in India, and it brings along a new slow-motion video recording option, along with better compatibility with Telegram. The update is said to be rolling out to users in India, Malaysia, and Thailand. The Samsung Galaxy A30 update also brings along the June 2019 security patch as well. The Samsung Galaxy A30 was launched in India in February, and its price starts at Rs. 15,490. Key features include 4,000mAh battery, dual camera setup, and an Exynos 7904 processor.

The firmware version for the latest Samsung Galaxy A30 update is A305FDDU2ASE5, and its size is at 459MB, reports TizenHelp. According to the screenshot shared of the changelog, the update brings along the slow-motion mode and improved compatibility with third-party apps. The update especially improves compatibility with Telegram, the changelog notes. As mentioned, it also brings the June 2019 Android security patch as well.

The report also says that the update is rolling out to users in India, Malaysia, and Thailand. The rollout is available over-the-air (OTA) and you can check manually by going to Settings >Software Update > Download and Install option.

An update in April had also brought along improved GPS performance, improved stability to the proximity sensor, and improved stability of audio for Samsung Galaxy A30 users.

Samsung Galaxy A30 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A30 runs Android Pie with One UI on top. The phone features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display and is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC, paired with lone 4GB RAM option.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy A30 sports a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens. There is also a 16-megapixel sensor at the front along with a fixed-focus f/2.0 lens.

The Samsung Galaxy A30 has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). There is a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging via USB Type-C port

