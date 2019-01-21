Samsung Galaxy A30 Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing

Samsung's plan to flood the market with a barrage of new Samsung Galaxy A-Series mid-range smartphones seems to be getting more likely as a new leak sheds light upon the specs of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A30. According to a Geekbench Browser listing, the Samsung Galazy A30 would be powered by an Exynos 7885 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and will run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the box. These new specs indicate Samsung's new strategy of high-specced devices at mid-range prices to take on the increasing Chinese competition in this segment.

The Geekbench leak reveals what could be the specifications for the model number SM-A305F, which would likely be launched as the Samsung Galaxy A30. While not at the most premium offering in the Galaxy A-Series, the phone does feature some interesting specs. This includes an Exynos 7885 SoC which powered 2018's Galaxy A8 and Galaxy A8+(Review) smartphones. As we mentioned earlier, this SoC is paired with 4GB of RAM and seems to be running Android 9.0 Pie in the benchmark, which is a good indication of that being the phone's OS out-of-the-box. The Geekbench listing was first spotted by SamMobile.

The benchmark results page shows Exynos 7885 SoC with 4GB of RAM

Photo Credit: Geekbench

It was earlier reported that the Samsung Galaxy A30 will come in 32GB and 64GB storage capacities, but it's currently unsure whether both variants will come with 4GB of RAM.

This aligns well with an earlier report that mentioned that Samsung could be planning to launch nine phones from the mid-range series in the first half of 2019 itself. The phones feature model numbers SM-A105, SM-A202, SM-A205, SM-A260, SM-A305, SM-A405, SM-A505, SM-A705 and SM-A905. The new launches will be mainly aimed at Asian markets, which are likely to include India and China, where the company is facing high competition from Chinese manufacturers.

Moreover, it's likely that the first Samsung phone to launch this year would be the flagship - Samsung Galaxy S10 - which could be as early as MWC 2019 next month.