NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy A30 Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing

, 21 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A30 Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing

Samsung could be launching nine Galaxy A-series phones in first half of 2019

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy A30 expected to launch in the first half of 2019
  • Geekbench listing shows Exynos 7885 SoC, 4GB RAM and Android Pie
  • Samsung expected to launch nine new Galaxy A-series phones

Samsung's plan to flood the market with a barrage of new Samsung Galaxy A-Series mid-range smartphones seems to be getting more likely as a new leak sheds light upon the specs of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A30. According to a Geekbench Browser listing, the Samsung Galazy A30 would be powered by an Exynos 7885 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and will run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the box. These new specs indicate Samsung's new strategy of high-specced devices at mid-range prices to take on the increasing Chinese competition in this segment.

The Geekbench leak reveals what could be the specifications for the model number SM-A305F, which would likely be launched as the Samsung Galaxy A30. While not at the most premium offering in the Galaxy A-Series, the phone does feature some interesting specs. This includes an Exynos 7885 SoC which powered 2018's Galaxy A8 and Galaxy A8+(Review) smartphones. As we mentioned earlier, this SoC is paired with 4GB of RAM and seems to be running Android 9.0 Pie in the benchmark, which is a good indication of that being the phone's OS out-of-the-box. The Geekbench listing was first spotted by SamMobile.

geekbence Samsung A30 samsung a3 geekbench leak

The benchmark results page shows Exynos 7885 SoC with 4GB of RAM
Photo Credit: Geekbench

 

It was earlier reported that the Samsung Galaxy A30 will come in 32GB and 64GB storage capacities, but it's currently unsure whether both variants will come with 4GB of RAM.

This aligns well with an earlier report that mentioned that Samsung could be planning to launch nine phones from the mid-range series in the first half of 2019 itself. The phones feature model numbers SM-A105, SM-A202, SM-A205, SM-A260, SM-A305, SM-A405, SM-A505, SM-A705 and SM-A905. The new launches will be mainly aimed at Asian markets, which are likely to include India and China, where the company is facing high competition from Chinese manufacturers.

Moreover, it's likely that the first Samsung phone to launch this year would be the flagship - Samsung Galaxy S10 - which could be as early as MWC 2019 next month.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A30, Samsung Galaxy A-series, MWC 2019, Samsung
Gagan Gupta Video and social media junkie. Enjoys gaming almost as much as caffeine. More
Samsung Galaxy S10’s In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Tipped, Ceramic and Storage Details Leak Again
Anthem PS4 Pro and Xbox One X Frame Rate Is Not 60fps
Samsung Galaxy A30 Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OPPO R17 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Amazon and Flipkart Republic Day Sales: The Best Deals on Mobile Phones
  2. BSNL’s New Bharat Fiber Service to Counter Jio GigaFiber
  3. Jio Added Most Subscribers in November, Followed by BSNL: TRAI
  4. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Galaxy M-Series Launch Date, and More News This Week
  5. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Said to Launch in India at This Price Point
  6. WhatsApp for Android Update Makes Group Calling Easier
  7. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 15,000 [January 2019]
  8. Flipkart Republic Day Sale Kicks Off - The Best Deals So Far
  9. Moto G7, Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Power, Moto G7 Plus Renders and Price Leak
  10. Huawei Mate 20 Pro Ties With Huawei P20 Pro at the Top of DxOMark
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.