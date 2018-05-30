Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) got an Android Oreo software update last month, however it seems users of the smartphone aren't particularly enjoying the update after all. Some users are reporting significant issues with the handset after the major update, including battery drain, random reboots, and UI freezing issues. Previously, Samsung faced issues with the Android Oreo updates on the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 series but has since resumed the rollout on its premium smartphones.

As reported by Dutch blog Galaxy Club and seen on Samsung's US online forum, several users have reported issues on the Galaxy A3 (2017) ever since the update that brought Android Oreo to the smartphone. Comments on the forum suggest users have been pushed to factory reset their handsets as the update has rendered them almost unusable.

According to Galaxy Club, the issue has arisen after the firmware update A320FLXXU2CRE1. The blog recommends Galaxy A3 (2017) to not install the update until Samsung pushes a fix for the same.

Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) was launched with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, but has since been updated to Android Nougat and, now, Android Oreo. The phone sports a 4.7-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) Super AMOLED display with an 16:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered a 1.6GHz octa-core SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy A3 (2017) has a single 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.9 aperture and LED flash. On the front, the phone gets a 8-megapixel front camera with f/1.9 aperture. There is 16GB of internal storage in the phone, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). It has a 2350mAh battery under the hood.

Back in April this year, the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) and Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) got the Android 8.0 Oreo software update with Samsung Experience 9.0 on top. The update brought a refreshed UI design with an improved keyboard.